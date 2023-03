Five style essentials for spring 2023

guides Keep your wishlist short this season with the hottest trends. Get a captivating long read and essential lifestyle tips delivered to your inbox every Sunday morning, along with a coffee! THE TREND:

HYBRID JACKETS Jeff Lahens, 9 tailors What, exactly, is a hybrid jacket? That’s what happens when you cross a men’s sport coat with a shirt and according to Lahens, it’s extremely hot for spring. Look for jackets that go from day to night in bright spring colors (think yellow and orange) and textures such as linen and cotton. Downtown, 9tailors.com. MUST BUY: 9Tailors soft linen hybrid jacket, $425. THE TREND: KICK FLARE PANTS Leslee Shupe, Serenella The early 2000s are calling again: while shopping for the upcoming season, Shupe spotted retro silhouettes everywhere, including flared styles. Her favorite piece? Italian-made high-waisted pants. They have lovely clean lines and are so flattering, she says. Back Bay, serenellausa.com. MUST BUY: High Sport Cotton and Lycra Kick Pants, $860. THE TREND: HEAVY METAL Lana Barakat, December Thieves Barakat is all about killing the look, and metallic is her mantra for spring, especially when it comes to long dresses and chain jewelry. Pair it with sculptural or chunky heels for an extra-bold statement. beacon hill, decemberthieves.com. MUST BUY: Dea Rail Hand Carved Bronze Body Jewelry with Brass Chains, $728. THE TREND: CUTE SNEAKERS Nash Yacoub, Milk Money A newcomer to the retail scene, Yacoub is betting her money on sneakers as a spring trend, not squeaky white sneakers, but rather sneakers with colorful leather and funky accents. They can be worn with anything from a cool suit to a formal dress, Yacoub explains. Wellesley, milkmoney.co. MUST BUY: Dolce Vita Dolen sneakers, $145. THE TREND:

MORE COMPLETE SHIRTS AND PANTS Philip Saul, Sault New England Watch out, guys: Before your next date, Saul suggests checking to see if you’re in good shape. This season slims and skinnys have been replaced by less structured pants and tops. Namely: Casual Oxford shirts offer comfort without being sloppy. They’re great starter pieces because they pair well with jeans, khakis and shorts, he says. south end, saultne.com. MUST BUY: Sault New England Classic Long Sleeve Oxford Shirt, $178. First published in print in the March 2023 issue with the title Spring Essentials.

