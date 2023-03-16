



While the world is still abuzz about one of fashion’s biggest nights, the person behind some of the best looks in Oscars Sunday sends shockwaves through the fashion industry. Tuesday, top stylist law cockroach announced his retirement on instagram. Accompanied by a photo of a huge red Retired stamp, he wrote. My cup is empty.. thank you to everyone who has supported me and my career over the years. Each person who trusted me with their image, I am very grateful to all of you. If this job was only about clothes, I would be doing it for the rest of my life, but unfortunately it’s not! Politics, lies and false narratives finally got me! You win Im out. Although he created memorable looks for people like Megan you stallion; Venus Williams; Kerry Washington; Tiffany Haddish; And Aldis HodgeRoach is best known for his work with Zendaya. By The cupthey’ve worked together since 2011, when he helped the 14-year-old actress find an outfit for the Justin Biebers premiere Never say never. Since then, he’s helped her become a fashion icon and someone who always makes interesting choices on the red carpet. Considering how intertwined their careers have been, some wonder if his comments about politics and lies are about Zendaya. A recent video from the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week Emmy winner rushing into the event at the last minute and taking the last front row seat, while Roach tried to figure out where to go. If you don’t follow the fashion world, front row seats are about the perception of individuals in the business. Someone as influential as him shouldn’t be left out unless Louis Vuitton makes a very specific statement. His retirement announcement coming on the heels of that moment led to wondering if it signaled problems in their relationship. Roach is obviously popular in the industry, as many celebrities and designers responded to his post with a mixture of support and dismay at his announcement. legendary top model Naomi Campbell wrote, Law I won’t leave you!!!! We don’t give up.. we tried too hard. In the meantime, The rookie: the Feds star Niecy Nash-Betts offered a wisdom scripture, We all come or go on our OWN terms. If you’re done because you want your next role, blessings to you. If you have a moment, save the energy of your main character! Either way: you get it! Designer Christian Siriano simply wrote: Absolutely not. Revolutionary top model Iman has the best advice, writes, Too talented to retire.., You are a designer at heart. Here’s the thing: there’s a chance it won’t be as juicy as the internet wants it to be and Law is really ready to move on. Of course, with rumors circulating that Zendaya will become a new Louis Vuitton brand ambassador and that Roach won’t be part of the deal, it’s likely that no one will accept this possibility anytime soon. You just know the speculation surrounding this is going to spiral out of control.

