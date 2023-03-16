Vintage Clothing Store Opens in Columbia’s Five Points District > Columbia Business Report





Shoppers looking for the looks they remember from the 1970s, 80s or 90s – or those who want to wear them for the first time – will appreciate a new vintage store which opened on Sunday, March 12 in the Five Points district of Columbia. Pannerpete Vintage, located at 738 Harden St., offers clothing and footwear for men and women from various eras, as well as a selection of jewelry and accessories. City officials held an official groundbreaking ceremony for the store on March 13. The store is owned by Columbia resident Katie Roberts and run by her husband David Hicks. Roberts credits her mother for starting her love of vintage fashion. “My mom took me to thrift when I was a kid and she was the one who got me interested in the world of second-hand fashion,” Roberts said during the ribbon cutting. “Without her, all of this would not have happened.” Pannerpete’s brick-and-mortar store grew out of the vintage clothing stand she ran for five years at the popular weekly Soda City Market in downtown Columbia and will continue to operate now that the store is open. “Anyone who’s ever shopped with us in Soda City – you’re the ones who shopped,” Roberts said. All stock in the store is hand selected by Roberts and sourced primarily from thrift shops in the Midlands and elsewhere in the state. However, some selections come from further afield. “Wherever we travel, we have to stop at thrift stores,” Hicks said. “We recently took a trip to South Dakota and went there saving money.” Prices at Pannerpete start at $5, with most items costing $15 and up. Some items will be more expensive depending on their age or rarity. Pannerpete Vintage is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

Contact Christina Lee Knauss at 803-753-4327.

