Men’s lacrosse: Norwich dominated by Huskies in non-conference action





Next game: Emmanuel College (Massachusetts) 03/18/2023 | 4:00 p.m. March 18 (Sat) / 4:00 p.m. Emmanuel College (Massachusetts) History GORHAM, Maine – A strong second-half performance by the University of Southern Maine Huskies handed the Norwich University men’s lacrosse team a 12-9 non-conference loss at USM’s Hannaford Field on Wednesday after -noon. Six cadets scored goals, with the trio of Chris Smith (Dawsonville, Georgia), Coley Bagwell (York, Pennsylvania)And Alex Johnson (Franklin, TN) scoring two goals each. Hunter Dixson (Valley Falls, NY), Matt Meehan (Norfolk, Massachusetts)And Mitchell McKay (Lynnfield, Massachusetts) added a goal apiece to complete the attacking effort, with Meehan getting assists on two scores. Although the Huskies raced to take a 4-1 lead just minutes into the second quarter, Norwich responded in dominant fashion, snatching four unanswered, including three in one minute, to close the opening stanza. and take a 5-4 lead. McKay added a fifth goal on the running count shortly after the start of the third period, as the Cadets took advantage of a pair of two-goal leads with a USM score sandwiched in between. However, after Johnston’s second goal gave Norwich a 7-5 lead, the Huskies regained control, thanks to seven consecutive goals. The Cadets were able to respond with a pair in the closing sequences, first on an unassisted goal from Bagwell before Meehan found Smith at 3:48, but Southern Maine’s Tanner Nussinow stayed solid in the crease, collecting 14 stops in the afternoon. Norwich will now turn their attention to the Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) opener on Saturday March 18, which will see the Cadets host Emmanuel College in a 4:00 p.m. fight on Sabine Field at Haynes Family Stadium.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://norwichathletics.com/news/2023/3/15/mens-lacrosse-norwich-topped-by-huskies-in-non-conference-action.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related