Senior Designer Outwear Menswear job with AWWG

Who we are… AWWG is the global fashion group that incorporates the brands Pepe Jeans London, Hackett and Faonnable, and is the authorized distributor of Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein in Spain and Portugal. The project! Our Faonnable brand is in full expansion and we are looking for a Senior Men’s Outwear Designer for all categories (Outwear, Blazers and Hybrids) for our Showroom in Nice. The objective of the position is to design collections on schedule, with the aim of creating trendy collections, in line with the image and values ​​of the Faonnable brand. What will the role consist of? Create mood boards and previews of seasonal trends for outerwear and blazers.

Original fabrics and materials (including leather).

Original fabrics and materials (including leather). Designing outerwear and blazers, preparing technical packs, means detailed sketches of the product, outside but also inside the garment.

Source and develop trims (buttons, zippers, lining, etc.)

Make clear outlines of all toppings (Bill Of Materials)

Support for adjusting proto, vendor and pre-production samples.

Communicate with our suppliers.

Support adoption and line-opening meetings. Job requirements: fashion education

Minimum 3-4 years of experience designing menswear.

Very good knowledge of Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop (style drawing/conceptualizing and illustrating brand logos/technical files)

Great interest in men’s fashion What are our expectations of you? Willing to travel, mainly in Italy, on average 6 times a year, 2-3 days.

team player

Fluent English

Ability to prioritize deadlines What do we offer in exchange? An exciting new position within a strategic department

Excellent international working environment

Home office twice a week (Monday and Friday) and flexible working hours.

Discount on Group brands

