These 12 fall trends speak to New Order fashion





There’s more than enough drama in the world right now, and designers have responded by shifting the focus from theater to apparel, from content creation to craft. We must cultivate our own garden, wrote Voltaire, and indeed there is comfort and order in work. Like a routine, tailoring provides structure and various interpretations of wearable art have defined the season. The #WFH trend continues to disrupt office life, and in seeking to provide viable options, designers have relied on new (Lydia Tr) and proven (A hard worker, American psycho, dressing for success). Many agreed with their preference for (often monochromatic) minimalism. Others seemed to want to challenge power hierarchies by playing with traditionally masculine totems like stripes and ties or focused on reconstruction using the technique of deconstruction. Reconnecting was a must of the season. Since the dawn of social media, fashion has become increasingly synonymous with extrovert/performative self-expression: identity as an IG moment, so to speak. The focus on Me eclipsed We, but Fall 2023’s new focus on uniforms, office attire, and bridal wear suggests a desire for community and ritual. Rick Owens said it best: conditions in the world being what they are, it’s kind of a tricky time, and I thought I wanted to do something serious, more formal and more deliberate, did he declare. vogue. An example of this formality was a return to a hyper-feminine hourglass silhouette, balancing exaggerated proportions and real inflatables. Overall though, there was less hot air this season. Most of us don’t commit to the extremes of fashion, but still want a pinch of magic in our everyday wardrobes, whether in the form of an unexpected train, a touch of lace or just a perfect fit. There’s a lot to be said for feeling at home in your clothes; it is easier to close the door to chaos. Proenza Schouler, The Row Lydia Tr may be a fictional character, but she’s a true fashion icon. In no time, Tr has become synonymous with a kind of powerful minimalism built primarily around (monochromatic) tailoring (see The Row and Proenza Schouler, for example) that is totally in tune with designers’ instincts for tightening things and focus on dressing up the real world. . Simple yet stylish, these pantsuits and great coats are essential for creating a work-life balance. Photo: Jonas Gustavsson / Courtesy of Proenza Schouler Proenza Schouler, ready-to-wear fall 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.com/article/these-12-fall-trends-speak-to-fashions-new-order The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

