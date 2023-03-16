Call of Duty, Barbie Fashion Designer and Angry Birds are Nominees for the Global Video Game Hall of Fame





ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) The nominees for this year’s World Video Game Hall of Fame were announced Wednesday morning at The Fort National Museum of Games. They are: Three or four of these games will be chosen as winners later this year. The World Video Game Hall of Fame each year draws thousands of nominations for finalists to be considered for each class. Fans will also be able to vote for their pick as the winner for their favorite finalists in March in a Players Choice ballot. The Strong says the games that receive the most votes from the public formed a ballot and joined other ballots submitted by members of the International Selection Advisory Committee, which is made up of journalists and academics familiar with the history of video games and their role in society.. As every year, the games were judged according to four categories: Status icon : the game is widely recognized and remembered

: the game is widely recognized and remembered Longevity : the game is more than a passing fad and has enjoyed popularity over time

: the game is more than a passing fad and has enjoyed popularity over time Geographic scope : the game meets the above criteria across international borders

: the game meets the above criteria across international borders Influence: the game has had a significant influence on the design and development of other games, on other forms of entertainment, or on popular culture and society at large Past inductees Class of 2022: Mrs. Pac-Man

dance dance revolution

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Civilization of Sid Meier Class of 2021: animal crossing

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Starcraft

Where in the world is Carmen Sandiego? Class of 2020: Bejeweled

Centipede

quest for kings

Minecraft Class of 2019: Adventure in a colossal cave

Microsoft Solitaire

mortal combat

Super Mario Kart Class of 2018: Final Fantasy VII

John MaddenFootball

Space war!

tomb Raider Class of 2017: donkey kong

Halo: Advanced Combat

Pokemon Red and Green

Street Fighter II Class of 2016: Grand Theft Auto III

sonic the hedgehog

space invaders

The Legend of Zelda

The Oregon Trail

The Sims Class of 2015: LOSS

Pac man

pong

Super Mario Bros.

Tetris

World of Warcraft

