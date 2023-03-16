Rutgers lose NIT game in dramatic fashion after Governor reprimands NCAA for letting team out of tournament





College basketball fans voiced their support for Rutgers when the team was kicked out of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, but the Scarlet Knights fell short of high expectations on Tuesday. Hofstra upset Rutgers in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) 88-86 in overtime after the Scarlet Knights blew a five-point lead with 30 seconds left in regulation time. Hofstras Tyler Thomas made a three-pointer to bring the game under two and Nelson Boachie-Yiadom hit the equalizer to send the game into overtime. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM In overtime, Rutgers Derek Simpson made a layup to tie the game with 32 seconds left. Thomas then came back down and jumped to go up two points with 10 seconds remaining. Hofstra would hold off the Scarlet Knights’ last-ditch effort. Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell thanked his seniors for coming out and playing their hearts out in a tough game. “I was worried (after selection on Sunday) and they came ready to play,” he said via My Central Jersey. “It was a great college basketball game, I know we didn’t win, I get that, but for those guys, a big thank you.” TEXAS A&M-CC LEADS SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE IN FIRST FOUR MATCHUP Cam Spencer led Rutgers with 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Simpson had 19 points and four assists. Hofstras Thomas had a game-high 25 points in the win. Rutgers’ loss came after an outcry over the NCAA selection committee leaving them out of the field at 68 for the Division 1 men’s basketball tournament. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy was among Rutgers fans who berated the NCAA for the snub. “No. 35 in the KenPom rankings. Beat No. 1 seed Purdue on the road and almost beat it again two days ago. And won against a number of strong teams during the season,” Murphy tweeted. “Rutgers should have made the tournament. Period. Period.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP There will always be rooting interest in Murphy as Princeton and Fairleigh Dickinson made the men’s field. Princeton and Monmouth have been successful on the women’s side. However, Fairleigh Dickinson and Monmouth are in playoff matches to qualify for the first round.

