Lady Gaga, Rihanna and Ciara rule a risque red carpet with provocative fashion trends

Daring dresses were all the rage at the 2023 Oscars with stars competing for “best in sheer” at the 95th Academy Awards.

Near-naked ensembles seemed like a staple at the Dolby Theater, where Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Mindy Kaling showed some skin in see-through dresses on Hollywood’s biggest night of the year.

Hours later at the Vanity Fair party, Ciara made a bold statement (and turned heads) wearing a sparkling mesh dress by Dundas with a simple black thong and nipple pasties.

“The fashion scene is constantly changing. More than ever, red carpet looks have become very unpredictable,” said the celebrity fashion designer and costume designer Johnny Wujek told Fox News Digital.

“Some will go classic and clean, while others will push the envelope and go dramatic,” Wujek said.

Rihanna, fresh from her Super Bowl performances , took maternity fashion to a new level by wearing a sheer turtleneck Alaa ensemble with a leather bustier wrapped in a skirt. She completed her chocolate brown ensemble with Moussaieff High Jewelery’s diamond drop earrings and matching brown and white diamond rings.

“I believe women feel more powerful than ever in their bodies and a touch of transparency elevates their confidence by feeling sexy, safe, yet sophisticated,” said wardrobe designer Jhoanna Alba of Alba’s Legacy said of the nude dress trend.

“I love how sheer has become a staple piece in every woman’s wardrobe,” she added, noting that there are certainly extremes to the trend, but incorporating sheer looks fashionable can be fun.

“Combining sheer with organic silk, seen on Lady Gaga, sheer and leather seen on Rihanna, with a sheer overlay seen on Michelle Williams at the Oscars champagne carpet,” Alba said.

Lady Gaga wore a see-through Versace gown before performing her song from “Top Gun: Maverick.” The black dress was fresh off the runway where Gigi Hadid debuted the piece at Paris Fashion Week.

Ashley Graham, who had an awkward encounter with Hugh Grant, opted for an Alberta Ferretti cutout dress.

Mindy Kaling , a presenter at the ceremony, wore a white Vera Wang dress with a faux corset and gloves above the elbow. The ‘The Office’ star then changed into a black version of the dress to perform on air with John Cho.

Michelle Williams wore Chanel Couture for the big night, with a sheer embroidered chiffon cape over an angelic white strapless dress. Jamie Lee Curtis looked fashionable in a sparkling sheer Dolce & Gabbana dress.

“There are so many different ways to incorporate transparency into your style,” Alba said. “Just have fun with it and own it!”

Just as the off-white carpet was rolled up, the stars headed for some skin at the Vanity Fair party.

“This year’s Oscars were an eclectic mix of classic and sexy,” Wujek told Fox News Digital.

“I love the sheer moves that Lady Gaga and Ciara put on for the Oscars and Vanity Fair Oscar Party. It was sexy with a bit of mystery. And when I say a little, I mean just a little.”

Ciara added elbow-length velvet gloves and a pair of towering stilettos to her sparkly fishnet Dundas dress, which wrapped delicately around her neck.

Model Alessandra Ambrosio followed the nude trend and rocked a Dundas dress with lace appliques along her wrists and neck. Emily Ratajkowski wore a sheer Feben dress with braided fabric flowing down her chest.

Daisy Edgar-Jones, who starred in ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ wore a nude bodysuit under her sparkly Gucci dress.

Eva Longoria swapped out her sequins from the show earlier in the evening and opted for a black Zuhair Murad gown with a sheer skirt.

Perhaps the most viral ensemble of the night was Euphoria star Hunter Schafer’s silk skirt worn with a single white micro feather by Ann Demeulemeester across her chest, a look styled by Law Roach.

Shawn Mendes rocked a sheer black shirt with his Dolce & Gabbana ensemble at the post-Oscars Vanity Fair party.

Wujek, an Emmy Award winner who has worked with Katy Perry, Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj, is thrilled to see stars taking more risks on the red carpet.

“I’m here for it all,” said the collaborative designer of the Armitron watch. “There are no rules when it comes to fashion and trends. It’s about feeling and owning your most powerfully authentic self. I’ve never been one to follow the rules.”