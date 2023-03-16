Denim on denim: everything you need to be trendy with denim this year

Denim, as we know it today, has been used for almost 200 years as a reliable and inexpensive material. Or at least it’s inexpensive when not in the hands of high-end fashion designers. It is also very versatile, being used for all kinds of clothing and other items such as bags.

It can be worn as part of an outfit or worn as a whole. It even comes in endless colors and shades so you can dress in light colors, dark colors, or somewhere in between.

In this article: Amebelle denim shirt, Hengao Denim Jeans And Levi’s denim jacket.

Types of denim clothes

Denim, like any clothing material, can be used to make almost any type of clothing. However, denim is used most often for four types of clothing: shirtspants (usually called jeans), shorts and jackets.

The best denim shirts for women

Amebelle Women’s Three-Quarter Sleeve Chambray Crop Top

Denim shirts aren’t inherently “country,” but this one, tied at the waist, can be the perfect shirt for a honky tonk if you pair it with a cowboy hat. It comes in six sizes and three colors.

Sold by Amazon

Wrangler Women’s Retro Long Sleeve Denim Western Shirt

This simple shirt is perfect for a little more practical work than the others. The buttons are snaps and it is available in seven sizes and two colors.

Sold by Amazon

The best denim shirts for men

Legendary Whitetails Mens Outlaw Western Shirt

Denim doesn’t have to be synonymous with solid blue all the time. Take a look at this plaid shirt as a great example (although there’s still a solid blue option). It comes in nine sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Milwaukee Leather Men’s Gray Armored Denim Shirt

It’s a dangerous world out there, especially if you go alone. This shirt is ready to go to help protect you with motorcycle armor and Kevlar reinforced shoulders and elbows among its features. It comes in eight sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Wrangler Western Long Sleeve Firm Finish Shirt

Sometimes it’s hard to analyze what “business casual” really means. This shirt is an answer. It comes in four sizes and three colors.

Sold by Amazon

The best denim jeans for women

Lee straight leg slim jeans

Jeans can get surprisingly complicated with all the different styles, fits and terminologies, but not these. These are the classic jeans. They are available in 24 sizes and six colors.

Sold by Amazon

Levi’s Wedgie straight jeans

The legs of these jeans end a bit higher than most, perfect for showing off some new shoes or your favorite pair of boots. They are available in 17 sizes and 16 colors.

Sold by Amazon

Wrangler high-rise skinny jeans

With good reliable skinny jeans and a high waist, you’ll show off your legs in style with these jeans. They are available in 12 sizes and nine colors.

Sold by Amazon

The best denim jeans for men

Hengao Men’s Fashion Ripped Skinny Jeans

The 90s called. They said you can relive all your favorite grunge styles with these jeans. They come in 11 sizes and 27 styles, some using a zipper and some using buttons.

Sold by Amazon

Levi’s Men’s 514 Straight Jean

If it weren’t already obvious from the basic design that this is an “everyone’s” jean, the 48 sizes and 42 colors it offers would reveal it.

Sold by Amazon

Wrangler Authentics Mens Classic 5-Pocket Cotton Denim Jeans

These jeans are like most with their small fifth pocket originally intended to hold a pocket watch. Today, the fifth pocket is mostly for show. They come in 87 sizes and seven colors.

Sold by Amazon

The best denim shorts for women

Angerella Ripped Denim Shorts

Sometimes it’s hard to find good denim shorts that aren’t daisies. These, however, come in 41 colors and five sizes, none of which are short enough to qualify.

Sold by Amazon

Milumia rolled-hem denim shorts

High waisted shorts are an easy way to accentuate your natural curves. It doesn’t hurt that these have reasonable pocket space. They come in four sizes and three colors.

Sold by Amazon

Yocur Baggy Denim Shorts

Usually, the size of any denim is set in stone, making you feel uncomfortable as the day progresses. These have a drawstring waistband to prevent this. They are available in six sizes and 36 colors.

Sold by Amazon

The best denim shorts for men

Lee Carpenter Men’s Jean Shorts

These shorts have extra slits and pockets on the side, perfect for keeping a few tools handy while you fix leaks and other issues. They are available in nine sizes and five colors.

Sold by Amazon

Wrangler Authentics Mens Classic Five-Pocket Denim Shorts

These classic denim shorts are just what you need on a hot summer day while barbecuing in the garden. They are available in 14 sizes and nine colors.

Sold by Amazon

The best denim jackets for women

Levi’s Women’s Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket

This basic denim jacket is a great addition to any outfit when the weather is a little too cool, but not chilly enough for something thicker. It is available in nine sizes and 13 colors.

Sold by Amazon

Riders by Lee indigo denim jacket

The sleeves on this jacket are a bit thin by design. This allows you to roll them up for a more casual and fun look. It is available in five sizes and 12 colors.

Sold by Amazon

Floerns Women’s Casual Long Sleeve Denim Jacket

This jacket is a bit oversized and a bit ripped to help you achieve a more grungy look, perfect for music festivals and similar events. It comes in four sizes and seven colors.

Sold by Amazon

The best denim jackets for men

Signature by Levi Strauss And Co. Gold Label Men’s Signature Trucker Jacket

This jacket is on the refined side, which makes it perfect for putting together an all-denim outfit. It is available in five sizes and nine colors.

Sold by Amazon

Men’s Lee Chore Coat

This jacket has front pockets so you can carry everything you need. It is available in five sizes and two styles, one with and one without a light brown collar.

Sold by Amazon

Do you want to buy the best products at the best prices? Check Daily deals from BestReviews.

Register here to receive the weekly BestReviews newsletter for helpful tips on new products and great deals.

Jordan C. Puter written for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their buying decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing, and testing products to recommend the best choices for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.