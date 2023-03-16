Fashion
What 90s fashion trends would SWV and XSCAPE still wear?
SWV and XSCAPE were mainstays of the 90s R&B music scene, and while some trends came and went, both R&B groups are here to stay, as shown SWV & XSCAPE: the queens of R&B.
Let’s be honest, we saw some things in the 90s that we can’t ignore (remember wearing jeans under your short dresses?). But with ’90s fashion making a comeback, we wanted to hear from the iconic singers about what ’90s fashion trends they wouldn’t hesitate to revisit today.
Although XSCAPEs Tameka Tiny Harris managed to own a cardigan at the time, for most other women, including SWVs Tamara Taj Johnson, Leanne Lelee Lyons and XSCAPEs Kandi Burruss and her sisters LaTocha “Tocha” Scott-Bivens and Tamika Scott cardigans were a tough pass.
SWV Cheryl Coko Gamble, however, seemed to love them more than ever.
I didn’t wear them in the 90s, but I definitely wear cardigans now, she said The dish of the day.
Although ladies weren’t all fans of cardigans, most weren’t bothered by chokers and even continued to wear them today.
I like scarves because I like being strangled, joked Tamika. Tiny added that the straight choker could be cute and dainty.
There’s nothing like getting a new bob and then getting a little choker, thinking I was doing something, Kandi recalls.
Lelee confessed to wearing one for the past few days, with Tocha claiming, We need to bring this back.
Taj specifically remembered feeling like Ivana Trump when she wore a diamond-encrusted choker, but said she was less inclined to wear one today.
I would wear a choker now, but my neck is bigger, Taj said. So now that would look like a straight rope, so uh-uh.
When it came to headbands, the ladies were more supportive of bandanas, part of their signature ’90s R&B.
Tiny wore hers on her back because she loved Tupac, Tocha recalled.
Others didn’t like the headgear as much, including Taj, who claims to have a big head, and Coko, who said they could trigger migraines. But what about cat eye sunglasses? It seemed like a popular accessory for most women except Kandi and Taj, that is.
I’ve always worn cat-eye sunglasses, Coko told the Daily Dish.
Tocha said she would do this all day, even now, boo boo.
And let’s not forget the biker shorts. Remember those tight Spandex-like and often colorful shorts that were as popular back then as leggings are today? They weren’t for the SWV ladies who said they didn’t wear them in the 90s.
Let me tell you, we didn’t wear that, Coko said. Because if you wore that these days, you had no money.
Kandi, however, wondered if they ever went out of fashion.
Biker shorts are coming back, baby, Tamika says. Because I got myself a pair. I don’t ride a bike either.
They just call them Spandex now, Lelee said.
And who could forget bobs? Made famous in the 90s by the likes of LL cool J (although they’ve been trending in and out of previous decades), Kandi said the accessory is still a must.
I have a bunch of them at home, Taj said.
Tamika said her daughter still wears a blinged-out version of the hat today.
As for the pants, it was a mix between wide leg pants, mom jeans, and cargo pants.
I don’t really like baggy pants, Tiny said. Taj added that she was a straight legged girl.
Because they never do [wide-leg pants] for a woman who has, like, buttocks and hips, Kandi said. It’s a bit for the woman who doesn’t have a butt.
Mom jeans might be a thing of today, but back in the ’90s they were synonymous with Steve Urkel, the lovable character on the hit sitcom Family Matters, as Tamika pointed out. (Did I do that?)
It seemed like the women of SWV and XSCAPE wanted nothing to do with the trend, although Taj admitted they could flatter a woman’s figure.
I have mom jeans now, just because I like their fit,” Taj told the Daily Dish. They’re loose, and they hang down, and I don’t have to worry about my stomach.
They weren’t fans of cargo pants either.
Wouldn’t rock them then, wouldn’t rock them now, Tocha said. Following!
Coko, however, said the more pockets the better.
Taj admitted that she hadn’t rocked the fanny pack decades ago, but was content to own a ton of them since the accessories’ recent comeback.
Oh, baby, I took out my fanny pack, Tamika said.
Tiny also admitted to owning a few designer bum bags, as did Tocha, who said she has one from Christian Dior.
I don’t think fanny packs will ever go out of style because they’re so convenient, Taj said.
Were as excited about the return of 90s fashion as these two girl groups making their epic comeback in SWV & XSCAPE: the queens of R&B, where fans get a sneak peek of the two bands ahead of a one-night-only performance. To see more, log on Sundays at 9:30/8:30 a.m. on Cheer and broadcast the next day on Peacock.
