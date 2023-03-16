Best men’s sneakers to buy on Amazon: Under Armour, Reebok, Veja

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publisher partners a commission.

Finding the right pair of sneakers can be a challenge. Whether you’re looking for a new pair of sports sneakers for daily workoutsor rather opt for style and comfort with a dressy casual sneakers, the options are endless. For today’s latest athletic shoe styles, trendy shoes and everything in between, we suggest you turn to Amazon.

Shop all men’s sneakers on Amazon

So what are we wearing?Subscribe to the weekly Style Check Revieweds newsletter to get answers from stylish people.

The mega-retailer sells sneakers from some of the biggest sportswear brands, and while it can be overwhelming to sort through the thousands of pairs of shoes they offer, we’ve made it simple with our roundup. of the 10 best men’s sneakers to buy now from Amazon.

1. Under Armor Charged Assert 9 Men’s Running Shoe

Looking for a pair of gym kicks? Look no further than theUnder Armor Men’s Charged Assert 9 Running Shoe. The style is crafted in lightweight mesh as well as an insole that provides breathability and comfort. These sneakers are very popular, with a 4.5 star rating with over 27,000 reviews. Fans love these shoes for their unbeatable comfort, with one reviewer saying, “They’re lightweight, breathable and more than comfortable. I’ve been on my feet for over 15 hours a day with ease and they hold up really well.” Shop the style in 24 colorways in full and half shoe sizes for men 5-15, with select sizes available in wide and extra-wide options.

From $57.58 on Amazon

2. Reebok Men’s MEMT Club Trainers

If it’s a combination of style and comfort you desire, consider theReebok Men’s Club MEMT Trainers. These sneakers are a total throwback to ’90s style, and the classic, minimalist design fits right in with contemporary fashion. We love the staggering 27 different colorways, as do the nearly 10,000 reviewers who rave about these sneakers. Don’t know how to style them? Opt for dark straight leg jeans and keep it casual with a basic tee and light jacket for an easy spring look. Shop the Club Sneaker in men’s full and half shoe sizes 4-16 in standard and wide widths.

From $54.99 on Amazon

3. New Balance 237 V1 Classic Trainers for Men

Who said your sneakers had to be neutral? Fashion should be fun, and the beige, burgundy, and Nightwatch Green colorway of theseClassic sneakers 237 V1by New Balance are designed for style and comfort. The 237 is a take on vintage New Balance styles designed to make your casual outfits stand out. Reviewers praise the shoes for being comfortable, stylish, and great for everyday wear. If you prefer an understated color palette (or want an even more drastic one), New Balance has you covered, the 237 V1 is available in 40 vibrant colors in men’s full and half sizes 4-17 .

From $71.97 on Amazon

Dress up in the best suits for men on Amazon: Shop everything from tuxedos to tweeds

4. Adidas Mens Samba Classic

There is perhaps no shoe on this list more synonymous with masculine style than theAdidas Samba Classic for men. For many, these shoes are seen as the epitome of men’s sneakers that combine sporty functionality with high-end style. Whether you’re putting them on for soccer practice or just looking for a shoe that will go with practicallyanycasual look, the Samba is the way to go. Although the style also comes in white, we particularly like the classic and timeless Core Black colourway. Reviewers suggest sizing up if you have wide feet. The Adidas Samba Classic is available in men’s full and half shoe sizes 6.5 to 14.

From $60.34 on Amazon

5. Fenta Fashion Sneakers for Men by Steve Madden

If you’re looking for a shoe that will provide sneaker-like comfort with a dressier design, you can’t go wrong with theSteve Madden Men’s Fenta Fashion Sneaker. The brand may be known for making dupes loyal to the best designer styles, but we love them for their classic, timeless designs like these sleek trainers. You can wear these kicks with virtually any outfit, from a casual work outfit on Friday to a drink with friends on the weekend. Shop the style in six colors in men’s full and half shoe sizes 7.5-17.

From $46.39 on Amazon

6. Saucony Triumph 19 Men’s Running Shoe

Headed to the track to get into your daily run? reach theSaucony Men’s Triumph 19 Running Shoefor a style that harmoniously combines beautiful design and useful functionality. These trainers are lightweight, breathable and ultra-cushioned to give you total comfort with every step. One glowing reviewer praised the shoe’s comfort versus popularity Hoka Styleswriting: “The Triumph foam is much firmer but feels oddly more comfortable and controlled, like the difference between a jelly bag and memory foam…These shoes hold my heel better than the Hokas. I guess as long as you don’t need direct arch support, these will be superior for anyone with a “heavy foot”. Shop the Triumph in 17 colorways in men’s full and half shoe sizes 7-15 in standard and wide widths.

From $63.74 on Amazon

Gifts for men: Amazon has the best gifts for men, from tools and beer glasses to mugs and robes

7. Skechers Men’s Afterburn Memory Foam Lace-Up Sneaker

Alright, we get it: you won’t buy theSkechers Mens Afterburn Memory Foam Lace Up Trainersto finish on the best-dressed list. But there’s a reason these shoes have a near-perfect 5-star rating on Amazon with over 61,000 reviews (that’s not a typo!). These shoes are designed to be comfortable and, more importantly, to keep your feet looking their best. The shoes offer arch support, comfort and inclusive sizing with options in men’s full and half shoe sizes 6.5-16 in standard, wide and extra-wide widths. These comfykicks are so popular that some reviewers have bought several pairs for themselves and given them away as gifts.

$47.99 on Amazon

8. Men’s Veja V-10 Sneakers

Veja makes some of the hottest sneakers available today. We love the brand for its minimalist designs, unparalleled comfort, and dedication to sustainability and fair wages for factory workers. THEMen’s Veja V-10 Trainersare one of the brand’s flagship styles, and our the tester loved them when we tried them on. These sneakers will go with all your outfits and are available in three colors. Shop men’s full sizes 4-12.

$175 at Amazon

9. Vans Low Top Trainers for Men

If you’re not quite ready to ditch the skater aesthetic, you’ll need tried-and-true, fan-favorite footwear to pull off the look. THELow sneakersby Vans are some of the most popular sneakers on the market. Kicks enjoys a 4.5 star rating with over 21,000 reviews. While these shoes come in 31 colorways, we particularly love this black model with a checkerboard sole. This casual sneaker is available in men’s full and half shoe sizes 4-16.

$99 on Amazon

10. Cole Haan Men’s Generation Zerogrand Stitchlite Sneaker

When it comes to fashion versus function, you can get the best of both worlds with theMen’s Cole Haan Generation Zerogrand Stitchlite Sneaker. These trainers are effortlessly stylish with their minimalist design available in 16 colorways. But they don’t just look good, they’re made to be workhorses. The sock-like material is designed to be breathable and comfortable, while an innovative lacing system means the shoes have a lace-up style with ease of slip-on. Whole shoes and half Shopmen shoes sizes 3 to 15.

From $45.15 on Amazon

The product experts of Revised have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Rated on Facebook, Twitter, instagram, ICT Tac Or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.