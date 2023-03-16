Fashion
Celebrity Stylist Law Roachs’ Controversial Retirement, Explained
Topline
Law Roach, known for styling celebrities like Zendaya, Ariana Grande, and Bella Hadid on the biggest red carpets, shocked the fashion world, garnered support and tributes from former clients, and sparked a storm of conspiracies in announcing his sudden retirement, cryptically blaming politics, lies and false narratives.
Highlights
Law Roach, 44, has earned a reputation as one of fashion’s best-known stylists working with some of Hollywood’s biggest names for high-profile events like the Met Gala and other red carpets.
Just days after styling celebrities for the Oscars, Roach announced his retirement on Tuesday in an Instagram post that shocked fashion fans and his celebrity clients alike.
Roach is best known for being Zendayas image architect and propelling her to fashion icon status (she becomes the youngest winner of the Council of Fashion Designers of Americas Fashion Icon Award in 2021).
Zendaya, now known for starring in HBO Euphoria and movies, had her first major role on the Disney Channel, and Roach said no one wanted to dress Disney girls, so he adopted her as his muse and devised a plan of attack for her style.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
At the 2019 Camp-themed Met Gala, Roach style Zendaya as Cinderella and appeared as her fairy godmother himself, her dress lighting up with a few gestures of her hand.
Roach style Zendaya for her press tour for the 2021 film dunecreating movie-inspired looks and serving as a costume designer for her 2021 film Malcolm and Marie.
roach too looks created for 10 stars at the 2021 Met Gala to fit the In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion theme, including actress Hunter Schafer, TikTok star Addison Rae, singer Kehlani and Chance the Rapper.
Roach’s curated looks have been making waves on social media as recently as last Sunday, where Schaefer And Stallions Megan Thee Vanity Fair Oscar Party looks garnered hundreds of thousands of likes on Twitter.
Other clients de Roach included Celine Dion, Kerry Washington, Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, Tom Holland and Anne Hathaway.
Roach judge reality tv contest Americas Next Top Model from 2016 to 2018 and HBO’s Voguing Contest Legendary from 2020 to 2022.
Peg News
After Instagram cockroaches job, fans and former customers flooded his comments section with surprise and sadness. Law I won’t leave you!!!! We don’t give up.. we strived to [sic] hard,” model Naomi Campbell commented. who are we fighting? because we need you here my love, rapper Chika wrote. Some have praised Roachs’ decision to walk away. Mental health comes first, commented reality TV star NeNe Leakes. We all come or go on our OWN terms. If you’re done because you want your next role, blessings to you, actress Niecy Nash wrote.
crucial quote
My cup is empty.. thank you to everyone who has supported me and my career over the years. Each person who trusted me with their image, I am very grateful to all of you. If this job was only about clothes, I would be doing it for the rest of my life, but unfortunately it’s not! Politics, lies and false narratives finally got me! You win me over, Roach writing in his retirement Instagram post on Tuesday.
What we don’t know
Which really prompted Roachs to retire. Some on social media have pointed out that Zendayas has just been announced Partnership with Louis Vuitton, which can freeze him as a stylist. And one video This surfaced Last week, Zendaya took a front row seat at Louis Vuitton Fashion Week in Paris, leaving only the second row available for Roach, which some saw as a possible dis Louis Vuitton has been repeatedly analyzed on the social networks looking for hidden clues.
Contra
But others pointed out that Roach has always spoken about racism and the political nature of the fashion industry. You cannot talk to me in any way and you cannot treat me in any way. I command a certain type of respect and if you don’t give me that, you’re going to have a problem. I ain’t scared of this industry ’cause I’m black, I’m from the hood, I can always go back, Roach before said in an interview. He also has declared that the fashion industry has underlying racism and that he felt the energy and the conversation shift when he walked into the rooms.
Further reading
Zendayas stylist Law Roach shocks the fashion world by announcing his retirement (She)
Justice for the Roach Law (She)
Celebrity Stylist Law Roach Talks About Dressing Zendaya And “Fake It Until You Make It” (CNN)
