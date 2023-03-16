Swarthmore College men’s basketball team vying for Division 3 National Championship

The team will play in the Division 3 Final Four on Thursday against Christopher Newport University.

SWARTHMORE, Pa. (WPVI) — For the first time in 45 years, no Philadelphia area men’s basketball team is participating in the Big Dance. So come on in – Swarthmore College: Dancing Alone.

“You know, I didn’t even know that stat, it’s pretty crazy. I guess that’s why we’re getting more attention, the only game in town left,” said Landry Kosmalski, head coach of Swarthmore.

On Thursday, the team heads to the Division 3 Final Four in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and they clinched their ticket in epic fashion. The win was Swarthmore’s only second-half lead.

“It’s quite gratifying to know that the work we’ve done is starting to pay off. Not yet – we still have work to do,” said striker Michael Caprise.

“Getting this far is a testament to the will and hard work of every guy and I’m so proud of all of my teammates and coaches because we really deserved this,” goaltender Vinny DeAngelo said.

And the campus was buzzing with excitement, even though Coach was too busy getting ready to notice.

“The buzz on campus? I don’t know, I was in my office! I think people are really excited, especially those who were here. They’re excited,” Kosmalski said.

And imagine if they were to win it all…

“We set ourselves a goal at the start of the season and we’re going to fight for it with every inch of energy we have,” DeAngelo said.

