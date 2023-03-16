AP PHOTOS: Behind the glamor of the catwalks, a fashion army at work





Mumbai, India | From the front row seats, the fashion shows could be mistaken for a spectacular party with models racing down the ramp in stunning ensembles. But this confluence of fashion, designers, celebrities and buyers is hardly possible without an army of people working furiously behind the scenes to make sure the show runs smoothly. During Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, the backstage of India’s premier fashion event was buzzing as everyone from hairstylists and makeup artists to stylists and the designer raced to get that perfect look that would stand out on the catwalk. Clothes and makeup were strewn about as models went through last-minute shoe fittings, and their faces and bodies were adorned with jewelry and trim. Organizing fashion weeks can be hectic and chaotic, with months of preparation. Concept, styling, clothing, everything is critically scrutinized in the highly competitive Indian fashion industry. With multiple shows lined up for each day of production, there were frayed nerves and tense moments as the models waited their turn to take the stage. The painstakingly designed track is where it all came together. Every swing of the garment is captured by the celebrities’ cellphone cameras and amplified by their social media posts. “Fashion has long served as a window to social change as it reflects and influences the cultural, economic and political climate of society,” Sunil Sethi, head of the Fashion Design Council of India, said in a press release. This season’s Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI focused more on sustainability and circular fashion, with designers focusing on minimal waste generation through the reuse and recycling of materials during production. Many designers are also trying to revive traditional Indian fabrics like Khadi, a hand-woven cotton fabric. Conversations around sustainability have dominated recent discourse in the industry, with growing awareness of environmental concerns within the fashion ecosystem and the need to revive handcrafted textiles and artisanal techniques. The popular biennial event brings together both established industry names and emerging talent, as well as hundreds of brands and stakeholders. Among the fashion designers who showcased their designs during Lakme Fashion Week in March were Manish Malhotra, Namrata Joshipura, Rahul Mishra, Nitin Bal Chauhan, Ranna Gill, Rina Dhaka, JJ Valaya, Tanieya Khanuja and Varun Nidhika.

