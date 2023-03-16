These 4 men made the Oscars more stylish with the best looks of the night

Just like the Super Bowl has the halftime show, scheduled commercials, and other events to add to the event, the Oscars has the red carpet and the after-party. As we eagerly wait to see the winners of Best Movies of the Year and hear their speeches, we first watch them arrive and hit the red carpet to show off some of the year’s best looks from the biggest stars. and top designers.

From the casual look of Pharrell Williams in his 2019 camo jacket and shorts to classic, clean looks from stars like Michael Caine and George Clooney, you can find some of the most influential people showcasing the best looks of the year. The 95th Academy Awards was no different. Here are the best red carpet looks that got the men talking of the night.

Brendan Fraser

We are right in the middle of the Brenaissance Age. Brendan Fraser disappeared from Hollywood after a meteoric career began with films like With honor,George of the Jungleand of course,The Mummy. Following a tragic story involving sexual assault, divorce, the death of his mother and multiple surgeries to correct wounds from his action films, he descended into a depression that saw him walk away from life. ‘industry.

His triumphant return saw him win Best Actor material in honor of his role in The whale. To dress for the momentous occasion, he turned to the designer who has dressed more Oscar winners than any other, Giorgio Armani. He kept it classic with a simple black tuxedo, white shirt and black bow tie. He also sported a barbell pin brooch on his lapel to finish the look like a pro always does. Of course, we also noticed the classic Omega Speedmaster Chronoscope.

Peter Pascal

Speaking of memorable occasions, Pedro Pascal has quite a few. While he didn’t show up hoping to win an Oscar (he was his sister’s date when she was nominated for her work in Argentina, 1985), it definitely belonged on the mat as one of the biggest stars in the world right now. He was celebrating the release of the third season of The Mandalorianand the first season ofThe last of us.

He celebrated by doing what he does best, pushing the boundaries of classic style in a way that makes us all rethink them. His black Zenga tuxedo was paired with a standout white shirt with a high collar that makes us think we’ve always worn ties when we don’t need them. It wasn’t entirely straightforward, however, as the actor sported two Bulgari rings on the ring and pinky fingers on his left hand that he wasn’t going to slip us. He wore a Bulgaris B.Zero1 four-row ring on his ring finger, forged in 18-karat white gold which gives it its silvery appearance. On his little finger, he wears what looks like the Serpenti Viper ring in 18k yellow gold, with a total price of nearly $6,000.

Paul Dano

Paul Dano is best known for his roles in Darling Academy from years ago,There will be blood,and Matt Reeves’ reboot of everyone’s favorite black hero,The Batman. But this year at the Oscars, he was there mainly to support his The Fablemans co-star Michelle Williams.

However, he didn’t hesitate to steal the show as he took to the mat in a custom Dolce & Gabbana black tuxedo with a jacket with subtle sparkles that helped it shine. He paired the piece with a dusty pink shirt and bow tie that not only stole the attention of Michelle Williams’ nomination, but also stole the thunder from Dwayne Johnson as he also tried to wear the color. dusty rose, but he didn’t shoot it. as well as its considerably smaller colleague.

Henry Shum Jr.

Henry Shum Jr. is no stranger to the Oscars, having been a backup dancer, choreographer and star. This time around, he’s one of the people who made the big Oscar winnerEverything, everywhere, all at oncearrive. The star showed up with the look of the night, and while everyone did their best to show off their best side, they all could only watch Henry Shum Jr. steal the show.

He fused Western-style formal wear with his Eastern heritage in a custom half-kimono, half-tuxedo designed by Adeam and styled by Warren Alfie Baker. The layered collar and belt-style waistband have been specially designed to pay homage to his multicultural heritage. And the white jacket with a navy blue belt was specially designed to pay homage to his character in the film, who wore a white chef’s jacket with navy blue piping. His film won seven Oscars on the night, but the material he brought home was definitely best-dressed.

