Introducing Durazzi Milano, a kind of Hermes for a young generation





In the often resistant to novelty world of Italian fashion, Ilenia Durazzi is grabbing attention with her newly launched women’s line Durazzi Milano. Before going solo, she spent years building a strong pedigree on design teams at A-list brands. A graduate of Firenzes Polimoda, she made her debut in menswear, first at Balenciaga under the direction of Nicolas Ghesquire as a designer of men’s accessories, then at Maison Margiela as head of menswear design (she was part of a creative collective that also included female Matthieu Blazy). She is currently Director of Menswear Design at Tods under Walter Chiapponi. The experience has given Durazzi a mature perspective on today’s market, and with no lack of drive or ambition, she positions her brand at the high end of the fashion spectrum. I would call it kind of a new classic, says Durazzi. Born in 1989, she has a young and slightly offbeat look on the subject. My generation dreams of beautifully made things that stand the test of time, she said. I like good design, whether it’s a piece of furniture, a house or a space. My brand is synonymous with authenticity and a strong point of view; it’s conceptual and sophisticated, luxurious yet wearable, a sort of Herms for a younger generation. Now that couture and a new sense of elegance are on the rise, the rigorously cut minimalist pieces of Durazzi Milanos align with the zeitgeist. What sets them apart is the cultured eclecticism of their design. A passionate rider and connoisseur of contemporary art, Durazzi pours her passions into her creations: “I wanted to give life to a kind of container that would enclose my whole universe”, she remarked.

