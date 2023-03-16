6 standout design moments from Fashion Week to inspire your next project





The spotlight on Fashion Week, which begins in New York in February and travels to London and Milan before concluding in Paris in early March, offers design inspiration beyond the realm of fashion alone. From elaborate catwalk designs to in-store installations, the presentations offer just as much insight into the thoughts rousing creative directors right now. Read on for six moments where fashion meets interiors that could inspire your next design project. Khaite get brutal (ist) Tradition may call for a ribbon cutting, but fashion designer Catherine Holstein did better at the grand opening of her Mercer Street storefront in New York last month: Founder, Creative Director and newly appointed CFDA American Womenswear Designer of the Year behind the it-labelKhaite hosted the FW23 fashion show of the brands within the chic industrial interiors of the boutiques. Clad in concrete and steel, the dark, futuristic setting was designed in collaboration with Holstein’s husband, architect Griffin Frazen. In the blackened concrete interior of Khaite’s first brick-and-mortar store, a small black olive tree grows. Photo: Eric Petschek The interiors are structural and striking and at the same time endearingly minimal, as if an architectural mirror of the labels were working. Its industrial, with shelves from the new collection hung along large sculptural Serra-esque steel partitions, and in the back room, light floods a patch of stone in the corner, where a small black olive tree (nicknamed Shady Lady) stands proudly . The grove symbolizes peace, perfect for the calm nature of the cool-girl spirit of the clothes, the store and, most notably, the designer herself. Christian Siriano x DXV Photo: Tim Lenz Christian Siriano x DXV Photo: Tim Lenz Christian Siriano and DXV get comfortable DXV and fashion designer Christian Siriano have joined forces to launch a chic new line of towels and bathrobes as part of luxury kitchen and bath brandsBelshire Collection. At the time of New York Fashion Week, the showcase took place at the designer’s century-old Easton, Connecticut home in his newly remodeled marble bathroom, which features an array of DXV accessories. For inspiration, Siriano drew inspiration from the opulence of the Art Deco era, lining the terrycloth designs with gold trim and printing them with script and seashell designs. To celebrate the launch, every model in the Sirianos FW23 show was gifted a bathrobe, for a top notch terry moment backstage. Saint Laurent FW23 at New York Fashion Week Photography courtesy of Saint Laurent

