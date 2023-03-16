Fashion
Lottie Moss puts on a stylish display in a plunging pink dress as she leaves the Radio 1 party
Lottie Moss gave a stunning presentation as she left Radio 1’s Big Weekend launch party at the Londoner Hotel on Wednesday.
The model, 25, showed off her cleavage in a plunging pink dress with multiple cutouts at the midriff while raising her waist with platform heels.
She teamed the sequin-embroidered dress with a black leather jacket, which she wore over her shoulders, while carrying her essentials in a dazzling clutch.
Pulling on a cigarette as she left, she seemed in high spirits after the star-studded event.
Lottie showed off her ‘lover’ face tattoo, which she recently revealed was about expressing her ‘freedom’ after ‘years of control’.
Stunner: Lottie Moss put on a stunning presentation as she went braless in a plunging dress to leave Radio 1’s Big Weekend launch party at the Londoner Hotel on Wednesday
She had perfectly applied full makeup to enhance her natural beauty and was joined by a pal who followed close behind, who put on a leggy display in a black mini dress.
Love Island’s Amber Gill, who looked sensational in an all-white ensemble, was also heading home.
The beauty – who made her red carpet debut with footballer girlfriend Jen Beattie earlier in the evening – looked chic in a cream corset top which she paired with matching striped cut-out jeans.
Tasha Ghouri also looked amazing as she left the party with boyfriend Andrew Le Page.
The former Love Island contestant, 24, raised the temperature in a plunging pink mini dress with descending ribbons, which she used as a choker.
She elevated her waist with a pair of dazzling silver heels, while accessorizing with a clutch and matching earrings.
Andrew, 27, looked dapper in a gray jacket and matching trousers, which he paired with a white t-shirt and trainers.
Chloe Meadows was also spotted, dressed to perfection in a cream crop top and brown pants.
Stylish: The model, 25, showed off her cleavage in a plunging pink dress with multiple cutouts at the midriff while raising her waist with platform heels
Relax: Pulling on a cigarette as she left, she seemed in high spirits after the star-studded event
The headliners for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend were revealed in January – and they include Niall Horan, The 1975, Lewis Capaldi and RAYE.
Camperdown Park in Dundee, Scotland will host Radio 1’s flagship music event with over 80,000 music fans expected to attend the three-day festival, over the bank holiday weekend at the end of May.
During Radio 1’s breakfast show, Greg James revealed that Lewis Capaldi, The 1975, Raye, Niall Horan, Anne-Marie and Arlo Parks are the first acts to perform at Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2023 which will be held in Dundee from May 26-28.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend kicks off the UK’s festival season by bringing some of the biggest UK and international artists to cities that might not otherwise host such a massive event , spotlighting the area and giving a major boost to the local economy.
There is always a huge demand for tickets, with the festival selling out within minutes every year.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend was originally due to travel to Dundee in 2020 but due to the Covid-19 pandemic it was unable to continue.
This year the BBC is working closely with Dundee City Council to organize Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2023.
Cosy: Tasha Ghouri also looked amazing as she left the party with boyfriend Andrew Le Page
Racy: Love Island’s Amber Gill was also on her way home looking stunning in an all-white ensemble
Cheeky! The beauty – who made her red carpet debut with footballer girlfriend Jen Beattie earlier in the night – looked chic in a cream corset top which she paired with matching jeans with striped cutouts
Beauty: TOWIE’s Chloe Meadows was also spotted, dressed to perfection in a cream crop top and brown pants
Lewis Capaldi said of the news: “I’m very excited to be playing in Dundee for Big Weekend, I never managed to get tickets last time around so I’m very excited to be able to come and enjoy some more to play.’
The 1975 added: “We can’t wait to see everyone in Dundee for our first outdoor show of the year!”
Niall Horan also said: “I can’t wait to kick off the festival season at Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2023 in Dundee. See you all there!
Arlo Parks said: “I can’t wait for this year’s big weekend!” What a joy to play for you guys in Scotlandddd’
Greg James, Radio 1 Breakfast Show host, said: “We have been gutted not to come to Dundee due to the pandemic, so it is hugely exciting to finally deliver on our promise this year.
“I was on holiday near Dundee in the summer and decided to move there, so doing nearby Big Weekend is just the first part of my shrewd plan to get out of London. I’m glad Radio 1 fell into the trap.
Aled Haydn Jones, Director of Radio 1, said: “Radio 1’s Big Weekend always features the biggest and hottest acts from around the world and what better place to bring them than Dundee!
“We have some brilliant ideas for this year’s event and some special guests we’ll be bringing to celebrate with us! »
Earlier: Lottie exposed her ‘lover’ face tattoo, which she recently revealed was to express her ‘freedom’ after ‘years of control’
Out of this world: She had perfectly applied full makeup to enhance her natural beauty
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11866915/Lottie-Moss-puts-stylish-display-plunging-pink-dress-leaves-Radio-1-party.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- US steps up enforcement action against foreign bribery in 2022
- Is TikTok about to be banned?
- Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan says attempted arrest aimed to jail him ahead of election
- Prime Minister Modi hails approval of capital procurement proposals of military hardware worth 70,584 crores; says boost to autonomy
- Analysis: New areas of cooperation between Singapore and Indonesia will help cement ties beyond Jokowis’ tenure
- Watch: New Pentagon video shows Russian fighter jet hitting US drone
- Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi asks SAT to challenge Sebi’s restraining order
- Anastasia Potapova: Russian tennis player ‘formally warned’ by WTA for wearing Moscow football shirt
- Halle Berry, 56, shows off toned legs in a sheer black mini dress
- Google, Pfizer, Chobani and Other Leading Companies Pledge to Pair Afghan Refugees and Veterans as Mentors
- Ukrainian Foreign Minister discusses Kiev’s peace plan in phone calls with US and Chinese counterparts
- Bellingham Chuckanut 50k Runner raises money for animal earthquake victims