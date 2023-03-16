Lottie Moss puts on a stylish display in a plunging pink dress as she leaves the Radio 1 party

Lottie Moss gave a stunning presentation as she left Radio 1’s Big Weekend launch party at the Londoner Hotel on Wednesday.

The model, 25, showed off her cleavage in a plunging pink dress with multiple cutouts at the midriff while raising her waist with platform heels.

She teamed the sequin-embroidered dress with a black leather jacket, which she wore over her shoulders, while carrying her essentials in a dazzling clutch.

Pulling on a cigarette as she left, she seemed in high spirits after the star-studded event.

Lottie showed off her ‘lover’ face tattoo, which she recently revealed was about expressing her ‘freedom’ after ‘years of control’.

Stunner: Lottie Moss put on a stunning presentation as she went braless in a plunging dress to leave Radio 1’s Big Weekend launch party at the Londoner Hotel on Wednesday

She had perfectly applied full makeup to enhance her natural beauty and was joined by a pal who followed close behind, who put on a leggy display in a black mini dress.

Love Island’s Amber Gill, who looked sensational in an all-white ensemble, was also heading home.

The beauty – who made her red carpet debut with footballer girlfriend Jen Beattie earlier in the evening – looked chic in a cream corset top which she paired with matching striped cut-out jeans.

Tasha Ghouri also looked amazing as she left the party with boyfriend Andrew Le Page.

The former Love Island contestant, 24, raised the temperature in a plunging pink mini dress with descending ribbons, which she used as a choker.

She elevated her waist with a pair of dazzling silver heels, while accessorizing with a clutch and matching earrings.

Andrew, 27, looked dapper in a gray jacket and matching trousers, which he paired with a white t-shirt and trainers.

Chloe Meadows was also spotted, dressed to perfection in a cream crop top and brown pants.

Stylish: The model, 25, showed off her cleavage in a plunging pink dress with multiple cutouts at the midriff while raising her waist with platform heels

Relax: Pulling on a cigarette as she left, she seemed in high spirits after the star-studded event

The headliners for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend were revealed in January – and they include Niall Horan, The 1975, Lewis Capaldi and RAYE.

Camperdown Park in Dundee, Scotland will host Radio 1’s flagship music event with over 80,000 music fans expected to attend the three-day festival, over the bank holiday weekend at the end of May.

During Radio 1’s breakfast show, Greg James revealed that Lewis Capaldi, The 1975, Raye, Niall Horan, Anne-Marie and Arlo Parks are the first acts to perform at Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2023 which will be held in Dundee from May 26-28.

Radio 1’s Big Weekend kicks off the UK’s festival season by bringing some of the biggest UK and international artists to cities that might not otherwise host such a massive event , spotlighting the area and giving a major boost to the local economy.

There is always a huge demand for tickets, with the festival selling out within minutes every year.

Radio 1’s Big Weekend was originally due to travel to Dundee in 2020 but due to the Covid-19 pandemic it was unable to continue.

This year the BBC is working closely with Dundee City Council to organize Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2023.

Cosy: Tasha Ghouri also looked amazing as she left the party with boyfriend Andrew Le Page

Racy: Love Island’s Amber Gill was also on her way home looking stunning in an all-white ensemble

Cheeky! The beauty – who made her red carpet debut with footballer girlfriend Jen Beattie earlier in the night – looked chic in a cream corset top which she paired with matching jeans with striped cutouts

Beauty: TOWIE’s Chloe Meadows was also spotted, dressed to perfection in a cream crop top and brown pants

Lewis Capaldi said of the news: “I’m very excited to be playing in Dundee for Big Weekend, I never managed to get tickets last time around so I’m very excited to be able to come and enjoy some more to play.’

The 1975 added: “We can’t wait to see everyone in Dundee for our first outdoor show of the year!”

Niall Horan also said: “I can’t wait to kick off the festival season at Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2023 in Dundee. See you all there!

Arlo Parks said: “I can’t wait for this year’s big weekend!” What a joy to play for you guys in Scotlandddd’

Greg James, Radio 1 Breakfast Show host, said: “We have been gutted not to come to Dundee due to the pandemic, so it is hugely exciting to finally deliver on our promise this year.

“I was on holiday near Dundee in the summer and decided to move there, so doing nearby Big Weekend is just the first part of my shrewd plan to get out of London. I’m glad Radio 1 fell into the trap.

Aled Haydn Jones, Director of Radio 1, said: “Radio 1’s Big Weekend always features the biggest and hottest acts from around the world and what better place to bring them than Dundee!

“We have some brilliant ideas for this year’s event and some special guests we’ll be bringing to celebrate with us! »

Earlier: Lottie exposed her ‘lover’ face tattoo, which she recently revealed was to express her ‘freedom’ after ‘years of control’