Fluid fashion on the catwalk in Israel

The inclusion of gender in Israeli clothing is not new. However, while kibbutz and army uniforms were once a great equalizer, today’s fluid fashion designers are on a mission to allow people to express their individuality.

Three big names in this field are Hed Mayner dubbed the hidden gem of Paris Fashion Week 2023 on Instagram with David Weksler and Liel Bomberg of Ultra.

Hed Mayner

The fall/winter collection from the Hed Mayners show at Paris Fashion Week focuses on dominating traditional silhouettes, the product of a classic box-cut fit and extremely wide dropped shoulders. Photo courtesy of Hed Mayner

Mayner, whose work appears in Vogue and Vanity Fair, sees her oversized, figure-disguising clothes as sculpture, home and protection.

Omer Shahar, Head of Logistics and Brand Communications for Hed Mayner, says: Although we are present in the Paris Fashion Week men’s calendar, Hed does not consider clothing as gender specific, but rather for everyone, and it shows in the stores that choose to sell our collections, as the models are displayed in the women’s and men’s sections.

Mayner, who studied at Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design in Jerusalem, followed by a Master’s degree at the Institut Français de la Mode in Paris, started showing at Paris Fashion Week in 2017.

Two years later, he received a scholarship and mentorship through the Karl Lagerfeld Award for Emerging Fashion Designers presented by luxury fashion group Louis Vuitton Mot Hennessy.

Although Hed Mayner’s logistics center is based in France, Mayners’ collections are created in its Tel Aviv studio with a team of five, including three Ukrainian Jews, Shahar explains.

For Mayner, each season’s collection is an evolution of the previous one. This year’s more tapered evolution makes her clothing even more inclusive. People of all ages and sizes can feel at home in the broad, dropped shoulders and classic-inspired boxy silhouettes that he defines as a kind of parallel reality to the traditional clothing he grew up around.

The Mayner collection is sold in luxury outlets such as Galeries Lafayette in Paris, Bergdorf Goodman in New York and Dover Street Market in Los Angeles and NYC, as well as in Singapore, Hong Kong and China.

Its Israeli market is slower to mature. One Sixty Nine, at 169 Dizengoff Street, is Mayners’ only outlet in the country.

David Weksler

From the collection David Wekslers Bgadim Le Bogdim (Clothes for traitors). Photo by Joe Magal

There’s still a long way to go for people to break free from old norms and be more free and open with the way they dress, says Weksler, who will open Tel Aviv Fashion Week on March 19 with his collection.

Since his school days, he has felt an inner need to deal with pressing issues of gender and masculinity and all the changes and challenges he has faced in recent years.

After studying at Shenkar College of Engineering, Design and Art in Ramat Gan, Weksler attended Central St. Martin’s design school in London, where he was exposed to a specific way of perceiving Israeli men in particular.

I felt it was necessary to shed some light on this subject. I wanted to showcase the beauty and uniqueness of the Israeli men I knew, in a way that was more true to who and what they are.

A former menswear designer, Weksler has been driven to create what he calls genderless clothing over the past three years.

It’s homoerotic and emotionally charged, but it’s not feminized, not necessarily soft in the way we usually perceive something that isn’t typically masculine. Things change and I want my work to reflect that.

Her fashion is also sustainable, created from recycled materials from discarded IDF uniforms and other pre-loved garments. Weksler thinks there’s an emotional and energetic baggage that comes with wearing someone else’s clothes. There is history.

Nevertheless, creating fluid fashion is a challenge in a small city like Tel Aviv.

Israeli designer David Weksler. Photo courtesy of David Weksler

People have to be very brave and courageous to strut around wearing those weird or thought-provoking clothes when everyone knows you. It’s a statement, and not everyone is ready or willing to make that statement and be known as that.

Raised in a vibrant Brazilian family whose culture was body- and sex-positive, Weksler says it was natural for her clothes to be sexy and provocative.

I want my customers to be noticed and I want my clothes to convey a message, be it its sexual liberation and body positivity or its durability; and to educate people on the different ways to wear fashion and feel good about the clothes you wear.

He considers it a huge gift to be able to make men and women feel wanted and warm in the clothes he makes.

I don’t necessarily think that men have to put on a dress or a skirt to be fluid or to express themselves. It’s more about being able to do what they want. It could be like super revealing and super colorful, or a different fabric or cut, maybe a cropped top showing off different parts of the body.

In Israel, with a lot of the military and all the macho vibe around it, gender neutral clothing is still considered taboo in many parts of society.

However, the younger generation, especially here in Tel Aviv and especially in the queer community, but also outside of it, is looking to challenge masculinity, and I love that.

Liel Bomberg

Tel Aviv-born and based swimwear brand Ultra celebrates the spectrum of self-expression by accommodating all genders, sizes, colors, ages and shapes.

Bomberg, the designer behind the brand, grew up dreaming of moving to Tel Aviv from his hometown of Petah Tikva. He made it a reality when, at 18, he enrolled in a course in the city.

Although Tel Aviv may not be an accurate reflection of the rest of the country, he says, it is home to all types of Israelis and has a very colorful gay community. He and his friends, he recalls, always wanted to wear a thong to the beach, but weren’t convinced that other people enjoying the seaside would react positively.

As a queer who wants to change the world, Liel knew that this type of swimsuit was common among men in the United States and Australia. Its mission: to make people feel good about themselves, their size and their figure.

Liel Bomberg creates swimwear for all genders, sizes, colors, ages and shapes. Photo courtesy of Liel Bomberg/Ultra

So we went to the beach in Tel-Aviv. We got a lot of attention, good and bad, but overall people liked it. Girls came up to us and said, ‘We love you.

Mass production of Ultras swimsuits began in 2020. Liel says it took off in Tel Aviv’s gay community, quickly spreading internationally.

The Tel Aviv Municipality approached Ultra to be part of a diverse local and international fashion show, featuring minorities from South Tel Aviv (home to new Ethiopian immigrants, Filipino caretakers and Sudanese refugees) and cisgender people .

Bomberg never imagined that his brand would get such support from the people and the municipality of Tel Aviv.

Everything exploded very quickly. I wanted a brand designed, created and manufactured in Tel Aviv, which we are proud of, he says.

Today, Ultra also sells in Australia, Brazil and New York. But for Bomberg, it’s about more than just sales: there’s also an online community where people share.

Its collection of thongs and bikinis and other beachwear isn’t divided into men’s and women’s items, but rather separated by what you want to be.

Everyone can wear what they want and mix and match.

Bomberg is now working on his first completely fluid piece that works for both men and women: a new take on the biker short.