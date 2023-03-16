How Dacre Montgomery is helping steer menswear in a bold new direction

The Stranger Things star is the new face of menswear brand POLITIX. As the brand launches its new fall/winter collection and accompanying campaign, The Gentle Man, the Aussie actor told Mens Health why he’d rather stand out than fit in.

Dacre Montgomery is curled up in his home in Silver Lake, LA, watching the bucket of rain fall outside. A cold snap that brought snow and single-digit temperatures to normally mild Los Angeles has residents shaking their heads and pulling out their winter woolens.

For Montgomery, who grew up in Perth and has always been the type of guy who likes to wear his shirts unbuttoned to the breastbone, the cold is invigorating. But you have a feeling it might not be enough for the rising Hollywood superstar to ditch her signature look. Montgomerys the kind of guy who always does his own thing.

Growing up in Australia, I always used to have a few buttons undone on a college shirt, says the 28-year-old, who got his first role as a Power Ranger before becoming the big brother who gone wrong, Billy, in era-defining pop culture megahit stranger things. And when I came to the States, people were like, Oh, why do you have so many undone buttons? And I was like, I don’t care. It’s just the way I wear it.

He may find the time in New Orleans, where he will then go to shoot a film with Sony, more to his liking. . . and better suited to his sartorial peccadilloes. After this hell, be in New Zealand for Climbed the hillwhich he describes as a psychological thriller and one of the best scripts I have ever read.

After a big 2022, which saw the actor make a brief comeback as Billy in Stranger Things: Season 4, as well as landing a supporting role in Baz Lurhmanns acclaimed Elvishis clear Montgomerys career returned to a trajectory that seemed to be heading into orbit, pre-pandemic.

Namely, his new role as an ambassador for local menswear brand POLITIX. A self-proclaimed loner who struggled to fit in through high school and adolescence, Montgomery is a refreshing and deliberately bold choice for the brand’s The Gentle Man campaign, launched alongside its new AW23 collection. Highlighting themes such as vulnerability and empathy, the campaign seeks to interrogate and challenge traditional notions of masculinity.

I myself have suffered trying to find my place, especially as a young man in college, in high school, in the world, wondering what is my masculinity? said Montgomery. And I think POLITIX has done a really good job of positioning that message throughout their campaign and positioning me as someone who says: Let’s challenge our masculinity. And how to rethink masculinity for the modern man?

As for the collection itself, Montgomery points to a neutral yet rich color palette as an example of how the new range manages to stand out in a modern way. It’s monochromatic in the sense that if you’re working with blue, for example, there’s a whole set of blues in one color, he says. On a more practical level, he also likes the thoughtful detailing of some key pieces in the collection: an adjustable strap in the suit pants and a padded insole in the shoes, a godsend during the marathon speeches of the father of the bride or of a long night on the dance floor.

With a focus on premium fabrics, including the introduction of Australian wool suits and a wider range of fits and layers for the colder months ahead, the collection represents a tantalizing chocolate box of possibilities to fill your winter wardrobe.

POLITIX’s new direction is indicative of a bold, open-road attitude that drives contemporary menswear, Montgomery says, making this the perfect time to spread your sartorial wings. Take the risk, embrace who you are, he urges. The great thing about where the world is going right now is that the sense of conformity is kind of broken and people are going, well, we don’t have to fit into that mold. I think it’s really interesting and really inspiring. And I really want to be part of this movement because it’s authentic to me. I am someone who lives my life the way I want to live it. I’ve never been someone who tried to fit into a box.

Or button up a shirt if he doesn’t feel like it.

