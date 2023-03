H&M goes out of fashion as first-quarter sales lag

Q1 local currency sales below consensus estimates

Analysts expect first-quarter profit loss and cost pressure will continue

Rival Inditex saw a 13.5% increase in sales STOCKHOLM, March 15 (Reuters) – H&M (HMb.ST), the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, reported weaker-than-expected sales growth on Wednesday, a sign it is struggling to compete with Inditex, owner of Zara. Shares of H&M were down 6% in early trading, underperforming the broader Swedish market (.OMXSPI). The Swedish group said sales measured in local currencies for the period, its first fiscal quarter, were up 3% from a year earlier. Jefferies said local currency sales, the numbers most watched by markets, were significantly lower than consensus estimates and implied sales actually fell 3% in February. The broker called the results “worse than expected” and that it expected a loss in earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) when the group reports its full first-quarter results on March 31. Credit Suisse also predicted a “material” operating loss. H&M, which is in the midst of a program to cut staff and other costs, said net sales rose 12% from a year earlier to 54.9 billion crowns (5.26 billions of dollars). In contrast, market leader Inditex (ITX.MC) on Wednesday reported a 13.5% increase in sales from Feb. 1 to March 13 and a 27% increase in net profit for its fiscal year to January. Profits at budget player H&M slumped last year as it failed to fully pass on soaring raw material, freight and energy costs in a bid to retain its price-sensitive customers. Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) said it expects input costs to continue to rise in the first quarter for the retailer and will remain under pressure in the second quarter. He predicted possible improvements at the end of the second and early third quarters, citing low prices to attract H&M’s core clientele, improvements in women’s fashion and a new creative director. (Reporting by Marie Mannes and Anna Ringstrom, editing by Barbara Lewis) Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. Mary Mannes Thomson Reuters Stockholm-based business news correspondent who mainly covers everything related to retail and industrial businesses in Sweden as well as other sectors with Swedish companies. Previously, she covered the general Nordic stock market from Gdansk, covering a range of topics from companies exiting Russia to mergers and acquisitions and supply chain issues. Marie has degrees in journalism and international relations and is keen to find stories that drive the market and contain unreported elements.

