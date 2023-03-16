Princess Iman’s Bridesmaid Suffers Wedding Dress Accident Live



















March 15, 2023



Nicholas Murphy

Princess Iman, daughter of Queen Rania of Jordan, has reacted after her bridesmaid was filmed having an accident with her Dior wedding dress.

No wedding goes exactly to plan, even royal weddings such as Queen Rania’the girl Princess Iman‘s. The 26-year-old Jordanian royal married its financial partner Jameel Alexander Thermiotis on March 12, eight months after announcing their engagement in July 2022. The couple released a series of photos and videos from their special day, but they revealed that not everything went smoothly. Not only did her sister Princess Salma suffer a wedding guest dress accident with her daring pink Andrew GN dress, but the bride herself was caught on camera trying to stop her own gaffe! Take a look at what happened in the video below, including Princess Iman’s reaction… WATCH: Princess Iman reacts to on-air bridesmaid incident in royal wedding attire Loading player… After being walked down the aisle by her brother, Crown Prince Hussein, who is planning your own wedding with Rajwa Khaled in the summer of 2023, Iman left the ceremony on the arm of her new husband. Princess Iman looked stunning in a custom Dior wedding dress with lace-trimmed sleeves, which may have been a tribute to Jameel’s familywhile Jameel looked dapper in his black suit, white shirt and black tie. The newlyweds walked through the crowds, around a beautiful water feature in the manicured gardens, and to an area where they cut their seven tier wedding cake with a sword – a traditional ceremony performed by the likes of Princess Kate and other royals on their wedding day. DETAILS: Princess Iman’s sister Princess Salma’s mishap with the wedding guest dress went unnoticed Princess Iman met with accident as she walked from her ceremony to her cake cutting However, the short journey from the altar to the cutting of the cake was eventful, thanks to her young bridesmaid, who was tasked with walking behind Iman and fixing her bridal train and cathedral-length embroidered veil. Luckily, Iman’s mother was on hand to help sort out any possible bridal attire mishaps. Queen Rania was spotted looking radiant in her muted cream pleated dress, also from Dior’s AW22 collection, as she repositioned her daughter’s veil behind her to ensure she looked perfect. The Jordanian royal married in front of her family on March 12 The mother of the bride has since taken to Instagram to share their own clips from the big dayalongside the gushing message: “My dear Iman, this is no goodbye when you are always on my mind and in my heart. God bless you.” CHECK OUT: How Queen Rania’s mother of the bride outfit’s subtle connection to the late Queen Elizabeth Planning your wedding? Sign up for the HELLO Bride Guide newsletter!

