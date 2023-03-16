British Fashion Council releases report to counter rising return rates





THE reportaimed at curbing rising return rates, the British Fashion Councils (BFC) Positive Fashion Institute (IPF), DHL and Roland Berger reports that some 23 million items of clothing have been sent to landfill or incinerated, which accounts for 75% of the roughly 3% of all returns that cannot be resold. Key Findings from the Fashion Returns Report Incorrect size or fit (93%) and product quality not meeting expectations (81%) were the main reasons for return

56% of shoppers say return shipping is the measure most likely to prevent returns Recommendations: Fashion returns are mixed at the point of sale: Ultimately, the report revealed that it is up to retailers to help consumers make the right choice, the first time, every time. Fashion companies need to pay more attention to the products they sell in order to produce collections that customers will want to keep. They should also enable shoppers to buy properly by leveraging data and digital solutions. Investing in size calculators will become an industry standard and digital avatars will be an integral part of the future of fashion retailers. Roland Berger has calculated that large retailers, around 70% of whose sales come from their website, could reduce returns processing costs by 20-40% with the introduction of sizing calculators and avatars. Free returns will become a thing of the past: The use of an environmental message to prevent consumers from returning goods currently has no influence; some 56% of online shoppers surveyed said a return fee or tax was the measure most likely to prevent them from returning goods. The trade-off could be losing customers, but as more businesses adopt fees, it will become an industry standard. Mode returns are handled more efficiently: Retailers need to look closely at reverse logistics to reduce costs and meet CO emissions targets. This means investing in technologies and processes such as digital product passports and automated warehousing, so companies can make returns operations more efficient, cost-effective and less carbon-intensive. Caroline Rush, CEO of BFC, said: This project recognizes the importance of investing in innovation to ensure strong and profitable businesses while protecting the planet and society. The responsibility now rests with retailers and fashion companies to achieve the target state by implementing the necessary change across their entire business, from production to reverse logistics. Siobhan Gehin, Senior Partner at Roland Berger, added: Addressing the returns problem is driven by lower consumption, looming legislation and higher operating costs, the latter probably being the strongest motivation for businesses. to move from a linear business model to a circular business model. While the future of fashion is circular, getting there is no easy task. The price, however, is that circular fashion businesses are expected to grow 18% annually from the start of this decade through 2030, while the rest of the market is looking at just 3% annual growth.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.just-style.com/news/british-fashion-council-rolls-out-report-to-counter-rising-returns-rates/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

