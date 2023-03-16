Teenager who drove 6 hours to buy $700 prom dress

A teenage girl drove six hours to find her dream prom dress and not only did she find that’s why I wrote to youshe ended up getting it for free.





Summer Lucille, owner of Juicy Body Goddessa plus size boutique in North Carolina, tells PEOPLE that when Elyse Monroe came in for her clothing consultation, she could tell the teenager was “nervous and shy.”





Helping her choose the perfect dress was her mother, two aunts and her grandmother, who all had very strong opinions about the teenager’s options. They were also very firm on sticking to their $400 budget.





At the very beginning of the consultation, Lucille’s store manager came to her and told her that the types of dresses the student was interested in would be more expensive than that. The store owner’s response? “It will be fine.”





“They drove for six hours,” recalls Lucille. “Don’t worry about the budget, we’ll manage.”









But the subject of money kept coming back.





Lucille said she usually broadcasts all of her consultations and while out shopping for the teenager, she received a phone call from one of her subscribers offering to pay $200.





“At that moment, I knew it was the universe telling me, just give her the dress,” Lucille says. “This follower was just an angel reminding me that you just have to give.”





“I walked in and mom and aunts kept asking, ‘How much is this dress?’ ” she recalls. “I said, ‘Well, we’ll worry about the price when we get to the register.’ ”





And watching the student find the perfect dress was an “emotional” moment for Lucille.





In a TikTok fitting viral which has over 13 million views, the teenager tries on a number of dresses, but one really takes the cake.





“When she stepped into that purple dress, she lit up,” Lucille told PEOPLE. “I couldn’t let her walk out of that store without that dress.”





The 18-year-old girl trying on her prom dress.

juicybodygoddess / TikTok





In an effort not to let the good news slip away prematurely, “I’m not good at keeping secrets,” she says, Lucille tried to rush to the register with the dress as quickly as possible.





When the time finally came to tell them how much the dress cost, the owner said the family was “in shock” when she told them it was a $700 dress.





But they were even more surprised by what she told them next, “Well, it’s free.”









In the TikTok video, the family’s joy is on full display as they realize what is happening. “I’m going to cry,” the emotional teenager says in the clip.





What couldn’t you see on camera? The rest of the customers inside the store started cheering.





“It was a beautiful, beautiful moment,” says Lucille.





Elyse Monroe and her family.

juicybodygoddess / TikTok











For Lucille, who has only offered plus-size fashion in her boutique since 2016, her store is not limited to clothing.





“I know the struggles of not being able to find something to wear,” she says. “It’s not like other places where we have two dresses that you might be able to fit. Each dress can fit you.”





More than that, she says her goal is to create a “safe place” and “give everyone that experience they don’t forget,” especially when it comes to prom.





“Prom is a whole new level of excitement and joy. I cry with every consultation,” the owner says. “I had an awful time at prom. I couldn’t find anything. The dress I was wearing was awful. It was a very sad time in my life.”





“So me dressing these girls, it’s healing,” she adds.





Summer Lucille at Juicy Body Goddess.

Juicy Body Goddess





And while Lucille says there are many acts of generosity that take place in her store that she doesn’t share, she knew she couldn’t keep this one to herself.





“I want people to feel good. I want people to understand that you have to give back,” she explains.





But even she couldn’t have imagined what this TikTok post would inspire.





“The answer is out of this world,” she says. “People were saying in my comments, ‘How can I donate? How can I donate? How can I help the next girl?'”





Instead of making a big announcement, Lucille left a comment saying anyone interested could go to the store’s website to purchase gift cards. Since posting the video on Saturday, she says there have already been $12,000 in gift card purchases.





“This video did something because a lot of people, not just chubby girls, but a lot of people have really bad memories from prom, from high school. I think that’s what drives people to want to give,” she says.









As for the teenager? Well, she’s just looking forward to prom in April.





“Shopping is usually quite stressful for me, so I mostly shop online, but we were laughing all the time,” the 18-year-old high school student said. Today in an interview.





“I feel beautiful in this dress,” she added.





For Lucille, it’s another mission accomplished.





“I just want people to know that this place is just a safe place for everyone,” she told PEOPLE. “No matter how small you are, you are here on purpose and you have the right to be loved.”