Hailey Bieber shows off in mermaid dress amid Selena Gomez drama





Hailey Bieber delivers the mermaidcore. The model, 26 years old, shared sexy snaps on Instagram yesterday in a very ‘Little Mermaid’ inspired dress, showing off her back muscles in the mini bottom. “and after,” she captioned the post, adding three fish emojis and tagging photographer Tyrell Hampton in a series of four photos showing off the halterneck cut she wore to Beyonc’s annual Oscars afterparty and Jay-Z on Sunday. Ms. Bieber posed in a beige chair, showing off the lace-up back of her sea-green Valentino Haute Couture dress covered in iridescent sequins that give the look a quality of scale and a pair of black bow heelsalso from Valentino ($1,150). Hailey Bieber wore an underwater-themed Valentino dress to Beyonc and Jay-Z’s Oscars after-party as rumors of her feud with Selena Gomez continue to swirl. Haileybieber/Instagram Bieber wore a sassy Valentino dress in the photos. Haileybieber/Instagram She kept Ana Khouri’s diamond wrap earpiece she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscar party earlier that night and sported a red manicure with a simple, straight hairstyle in the photos, letting the dress do the talking. “Lil Mermaid,” her stylist, Karla Welch, commented on the snaps, sharing several photos of herself instagram story and tagging Valentino’s creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli. Christine Quinn agreed with the Disney Princess energy, adding a mermaid emoji and writing “vibes.” She accented her mermaid dress with sparkly earrings. Haileybieber/Instagram While her outfit definitely made a statement, most of the comments section focused on her feud with 30-year-old Selena Gomez. The latest beef that involves Hailey’s girlfriend Kylie Jenner and some eyebrow-raising photos on social media that seem to poke fun at Gomez has fans of both stars opposed. “So pretty,” wrote one Instagram follower. “We shouldn’t judge people we don’t know. No one knows the complete and detailed story except them. I hope that one day the world will stop fighting woman against woman. Bieber and Gomez posed for a photo together last fall after trying to debunk rumors of their feud. Tyrell Hampton Selena Gomez fans have spoken out in the comments section about Bieber’s alleged “mean girl” behavior. Instagram / Selena Gomez While many comments supported the founder of Rhode Skincare, many haters also entered the chat. “Thought something smelled fishy,” wrote one Instagram user, while another added, “We don’t forget what the mean girls did.” For more Page Six style you love As for the 29-year-old “Baby” singer, who proposed to his current wife just months after splitting from the Only Murders in the Building star in 2018, he supported his wife on social media amid the feud before slipping into the cover-wearing Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday night.

