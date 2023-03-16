17 Year Old TikToker Tinted Princess Wedding Dress for Prom





Megan Johnson has gone viral for dyeing a second-hand wedding dress for prom.

Johnson shared the process of dyeing the dress a soft pink color.

For the big reveal, Johnson walked a field to "Ceilings," following the popular TikTok trend.



17-year-old TikToker Megan Johnson has gone viral for dying a beaded strapless wedding dress which she transformed into a pink ballgown. Johnson’s March 12 TikTok is a DIY montage that reduces the laborious process to a satisfying 30 seconds. The video has been viewed 8.4 million times. Johnson showed viewers the “front” of a white dress with a dramatic skirt and beaded, corseted strapless top that Johnson explained she had already custom-made. To prepare, Johnson bought the dye, poured numerous pots of boiling water into a large plastic tub showing steam rising from the water in his garage, and showed viewers ‘taking one last look’ before she “seals her fate”. Johnson swirled the water around with a mop for 30 minutes, explaining in the voiceover that she didn’t want the pink to look “too dark”, before moving on to the final shot of the dress hanging out to dry with miraculously even color. “I think it was kinda cute,” she said. Commentators, who called the idea “genius” and the dress “dreamy,” agreed. In the comments, Johnson said she was worried about how the pearls and lace, in particular, would react to the dye, but the lace just turned darker pink and the pearls took on a pink sheen as well. But viewers had to wait March 13 to see the final product. Johnson released a dress reveal Monday in which she walked across a field in the perfectly fitted dress to Lizzy McAlpine’s song, “Ceilings,” while her mother filmed. The scene, which looks like a romance heroine as she expresses her inner turmoil through dance, is part of a light-hearted and hugely popular TikTok trend. Users usually wear a dress (preferably flowy), sing intermittently in front of the camera and run away, and listen to an accelerated version of the track. Johnson’s is one of thousands of iterations; some participated in their actual wedding dresses. “You are literally a Disney princess,” one viewer said commented. Viewers also added suggestions for future projects for Johnson. “Okay, imagine if you cut like two to three inches and put on petticoats or a hoop skirt to achieve a dreamy Dior silhouette,” one commenter suggested. “I’ll do that after prom,” Johnson promised.

