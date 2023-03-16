Fashion
Stephanie Hsu on Her Oscars Dress and Her Hidden Ode to Bjrk
Through her Oscar-nominated role of Jobu Tupaki, Stephanie Hsu was able to explore an array of aesthetics: Victorian goth, preppy golfer, Moschino enthusiast and Elvis impersonator. When the Everything everywhere at once The actress hit the awards season circuit this year, however, she’s moved away from the sculpted hair and overdone makeup that made Tupaki a go-to Halloween costume last fall. Instead, she arrived on the red carpet at the Palm Springs Film Festival last January wearing a Valentino tiered tulle couture gown, a piece that would set her on the style path for both. next month and a half.
It sparked my wife era, said Hsu O by email. There was something about that first Valentino dress I put on that just unlocked an ease and power in me, while leaving room for play and fun. The dress was followed by an orange-capped moment at the Critics Choice Awards a few weeks later, and the deal was sealed: Hsu would embrace romantic and classic Hollywood for her first awards season in contention.
Of course, all of those awards shows came to a head on Sunday, when the first Oscar nominee was set to walk the red carpet at Hollywood’s biggest night. For her, Valentino was the transparent and exciting decision, for the event, and stylists Hsus, Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald, had their eyes on the prize as they attended Valentinos’ spring 2023 couture show in late January. Legend has it that four dresses came straight from the catwalk for an Oscar fitting, Hsu said.
The take on the night was Old Hollywood Meets New Hollywood/Reimagining the Hollywood Starlet, and when Hsu tried on the 84 look from the collection, a strapless neon pink taffeta dress with a huge skirt, her reaction was simple: WOW. But the dress was more than a beautiful work of art, it was a challenge of confidence and self-acceptance. It took me a while to be fully ready and confident to arrive that evening in such attire, Hsu said.
For me, it was a huge practice in how to stand up, stand proud and take up space, something that was not easy for the actress. I was trying to reach the carpet in a narrow aisle and found myself constantly, sorry sorry sorry. Finally, she caught herself. Half-sorry, I said out loud: Actually, I’m not going to apologize for taking up space in that dress! From then on, it was forgive me, as opposed to an apology. Saying sorry would have defeated the whole purpose of the dress vision, she said.
It was a good accomplishment, as Hsu probably would have been tired of all the excuses, especially when her change of dress in the middle of the show resulted in another all eyes on me moment. Halfway through the show, Hsu took the stage alongside David Bryne to perform This Is a Life, the Oscar-nominated song by EEAAO. Once again, Hsu, Bannerman and McDonald turned to this recent Valentino couture collection for the moment, choosing a belted white dress with a feather and tulle skirt.
It was my ode to Bjork, Hsu said and upon closer examination the dress is reminiscent of a pinched ballgown version of Icleandic singers Marjan Pejoski’s swan dress from the same event in 2001.
After finishing her performance, which Hsu called one of the greatest honors of my life, the actress put on her pink dress and returned to sit in the audience. It was an emotional journey for the actress, as EEAAO was the film on everyone’s lips, winning award after award (including the big one of the evening Best Picture). Hsu took the stage with directors, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis, the new Oscar winners and the band behind most awarded movie of all time were able to celebrate their success once and for all.
[Composer] Ryan Lott of Son Lux said to me at the Oscars luncheon, you know what’s so wild? We have to make this movie exactly the way we wanted to make it, and look where that got us, Hsu recalls. And that’s true. We birthed this with complete collaboration and artistic integrity to who we are as creators, and how this story needed to be told. All you have to do is take up space and most definitely not apologize for it.
