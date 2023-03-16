Daisy Edgar-Jones Wore A Crystal Sheer Nude Dress And Oscar Fans Are Speechless





Between his work in and starring in Where the Crawdads sing, Daisy Edgar Jones solidified itself as a household name in Hollywood last year. But she seems to be adding a new role to her ever-growing fashionista list of accomplishments. At the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, the The actress surprised attendees when she wore an unexpected outfit. She graced the blue carpet wearing a Gucci dress that gave her the appearance of walking naked. The 24-year-old achieved this effect with a beige sleeveless bodysuit that featured a sheer black mesh overlay with horizontal crystal stripes throughout the material. The unique design also showed off a dazzling high neckline, which replaced the need for a jeweled necklace. With such a bold ensemble for the star, Daisy emphasized the dress over the rest of the look. For her accessories, she chose minimal accents and well-known party makeup. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin//Getty Images Karwai Tang//Getty Images The British native wore heels to match the color of her bodysuit and added some simple jewelry to accentuate the full sparkle of the number. She styled her dark hair in a chic bun with her face-framing bangs and wore natural makeup to tie it all together. ‘Normal people’ When she posted the look on Instagram Hours after the event, fans couldn’t get over seeing Daisy attending the major cinematic event looking so glamorous. They commented on how much they loved her direction in high-end tailoring. “Hands down the best look of the night IMHO,” one person said in the comments section. “She’s the prettiest thing in the . period,” another follower agreed. “I thought I was above all pure looks last night, then I saw this,” another user exclaimed. If Daisy showing off the lavish affair wasn’t enough, she also found time to track down old normal people co-star (and nominated for Best Actor) Paul Mescal. Turns out, this isn’t the first time the two have been seen since filming the Hulu drama, as she announced seeing it throughout 2022. on Instagram early January. What a night! Editorial Assistant As an entertainment and news editorial assistant for Good Housekeeping, Adrianna (her) writes about everything TV, movies, music and pop culture. She graduated from Yeshiva University with a BA in Journalism and a minor in Business Management. She covers shows like The recruit, 9-1-1 And Grey’s Anatomyalthough when she’s not watching the latest show on Netflix, she’s taking up martial arts or drinking way too much coffee.

