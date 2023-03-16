Connect with us

Fashion

Spouses say yes to the dress at a unique event | News

Spouses say yes to the dress at a unique event | News

 


Military life often causes couples to miss some of the festivities associated with celebrating their union. Heather Banner, Unfold Your Dress coordinator and store manager, aims to remedy this, one dress at a time.

Hosted by the Fort Hood Spouses Club, the Love is in the Air event provided a unique opportunity for military spouses to recreate some of the wedding traditions they may have missed.

Banner explained that she wanted to find a fun way to support the community and get more dresses, so she contacted Operation Deploy Your Dress National and the organization worked with bridal shops to get brand new dresses from bride.

Banner then reached out to local community partners to provide free services such as photo shoots, hair and makeup.

She knows firsthand what it’s like to postpone nuptials due to deployments, training or travel, and has used her own personal experience as inspiration to help other military brides.

We didn’t have a wedding until two years after we got married, which I think is a common story, Banner surmised. You meet so many military families who didn’t make it in the first place because their spouse suddenly received deployment orders or military life happened.

The event is part of the ODYD initiative to provide military ID card holders, dependents, spouses, veterans and active duty soldiers with free clothing and accessories each calendar year.

But this occasion was all about the brides. The spouses were treated to a unique experience that rivaled the famous TV show Say Yes to the Dress.

Along with refreshments in the waiting room, volunteers tended to small groups to ensure everyone received the personal attention they deserved. Brides twisted and twirled to see every angle as they tried on an assortment of dresses. For some, it was love at first sight.

After Jessica Stevens saw herself in a sleeveless cut and style with a lace overlay, she knew her search was over. She explained that she had been married to her husband, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Anthony Stevens, III Armored Corps, for almost 11 years and it had been difficult to find the right moment to capture the moment.

It’s a very good opportunity to have wedding photos, as well as to have memories to show our children, she said. With everything Fort Hood does, I think it’s very family-oriented, supporting those particular spouses. I think it’s the best I’ve ever seen to support the military community.

Jessica Rivas met her husband, Master Sgt. Willie Rivas in high school. She hopes to wear her beaded and lace-embellished ivory dress to a small ceremony next year. Just to find a beautiful wedding dress to accomplish that wedding we would love to have, with beautiful photos to cherish with our family, friends and children, would mean a lot to us, she said.

No wedding ensemble is complete without accessories and Angelica Lozano took the opportunity to find something blue in the form of rhinestone accented satin heels. I wanted to have like a real wedding moment, and I thought it was the perfect opportunity to find the dress, the shoes, the photo moments, she expressed. I didn’t think I would get this moment and thanks to Fort Hood, I will.

Desiray Ramey and SPC. Mark Ramey, 1st Cavalry Division, never had a marriage. She plans to wear her white trumpet-style dress with a lace overlay to celebrate their fifth anniversary. She explained that the event allowed her to recreate something special and get to know other spouses.

I think it’s great because some spouses don’t get a chance to hang out, they don’t know what to do, it’s hard to make friends in the military community, she explained. So, I think it’s a great event to be able to socialize and get something out of it. You keep those memories forever. Thank you, Fort Hood Spouses Club.

This is a significant quality of life improvement, Capt. Jacob Barney, 1st Cav. Div., spoke about the opportunity for his wife, Ellora Barney, to take wedding photos. (Fort Hood Spouses Club) keep doing what you’re doing. Taking care of soldiers is extremely important. The fact that everyone is making this a reality is amazing.

Banner said the response to the event has been incredible and she’s excited for what’s to come.

I really appreciate the people who signed up and I’m really excited that we can support them with this and I hope it becomes an annual event for us, she transmitted. I think the sky is the limit and I’m really excited to see how we can make this even better for next year.

Visit https://fhsc.wildapricot.org/ for more information on Fort Hood Spouse Club events.

Editor’s note: See B4 for more on the ODYD organization.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ http://www.forthoodsentinel.com/news/spouses-say-yes-to-the-dress-at-unique-event/article_e000da62-c35c-11ed-8d8a-9b0b0043dadc.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com

Related Topics: