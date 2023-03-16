Spouses say yes to the dress at a unique event | News

Military life often causes couples to miss some of the festivities associated with celebrating their union. Heather Banner, Unfold Your Dress coordinator and store manager, aims to remedy this, one dress at a time.

Hosted by the Fort Hood Spouses Club, the Love is in the Air event provided a unique opportunity for military spouses to recreate some of the wedding traditions they may have missed.

Banner explained that she wanted to find a fun way to support the community and get more dresses, so she contacted Operation Deploy Your Dress National and the organization worked with bridal shops to get brand new dresses from bride.

Banner then reached out to local community partners to provide free services such as photo shoots, hair and makeup.

She knows firsthand what it’s like to postpone nuptials due to deployments, training or travel, and has used her own personal experience as inspiration to help other military brides.

We didn’t have a wedding until two years after we got married, which I think is a common story, Banner surmised. You meet so many military families who didn’t make it in the first place because their spouse suddenly received deployment orders or military life happened.

The event is part of the ODYD initiative to provide military ID card holders, dependents, spouses, veterans and active duty soldiers with free clothing and accessories each calendar year.

But this occasion was all about the brides. The spouses were treated to a unique experience that rivaled the famous TV show Say Yes to the Dress.

Along with refreshments in the waiting room, volunteers tended to small groups to ensure everyone received the personal attention they deserved. Brides twisted and twirled to see every angle as they tried on an assortment of dresses. For some, it was love at first sight.

After Jessica Stevens saw herself in a sleeveless cut and style with a lace overlay, she knew her search was over. She explained that she had been married to her husband, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Anthony Stevens, III Armored Corps, for almost 11 years and it had been difficult to find the right moment to capture the moment.

It’s a very good opportunity to have wedding photos, as well as to have memories to show our children, she said. With everything Fort Hood does, I think it’s very family-oriented, supporting those particular spouses. I think it’s the best I’ve ever seen to support the military community.

Jessica Rivas met her husband, Master Sgt. Willie Rivas in high school. She hopes to wear her beaded and lace-embellished ivory dress to a small ceremony next year. Just to find a beautiful wedding dress to accomplish that wedding we would love to have, with beautiful photos to cherish with our family, friends and children, would mean a lot to us, she said.

No wedding ensemble is complete without accessories and Angelica Lozano took the opportunity to find something blue in the form of rhinestone accented satin heels. I wanted to have like a real wedding moment, and I thought it was the perfect opportunity to find the dress, the shoes, the photo moments, she expressed. I didn’t think I would get this moment and thanks to Fort Hood, I will.

Desiray Ramey and SPC. Mark Ramey, 1st Cavalry Division, never had a marriage. She plans to wear her white trumpet-style dress with a lace overlay to celebrate their fifth anniversary. She explained that the event allowed her to recreate something special and get to know other spouses.

I think it’s great because some spouses don’t get a chance to hang out, they don’t know what to do, it’s hard to make friends in the military community, she explained. So, I think it’s a great event to be able to socialize and get something out of it. You keep those memories forever. Thank you, Fort Hood Spouses Club.

This is a significant quality of life improvement, Capt. Jacob Barney, 1st Cav. Div., spoke about the opportunity for his wife, Ellora Barney, to take wedding photos. (Fort Hood Spouses Club) keep doing what you’re doing. Taking care of soldiers is extremely important. The fact that everyone is making this a reality is amazing.

Banner said the response to the event has been incredible and she’s excited for what’s to come.

I really appreciate the people who signed up and I’m really excited that we can support them with this and I hope it becomes an annual event for us, she transmitted. I think the sky is the limit and I’m really excited to see how we can make this even better for next year.

Visit https://fhsc.wildapricot.org/ for more information on Fort Hood Spouse Club events.

Editor’s note: See B4 for more on the ODYD organization.