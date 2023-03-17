Red Raiders clinch 10th spot with 4-2 win over Ducks





Next game: against BYU 03/17/2023 | 6:00 p.m. Tue. 17 (Friday) / 6:00 p.m. against. BYU History EUGENE, Oré. It came down to the No. 56-ranked Oregon Ducks, but the No. 40 Texas Tech Red Raiders prevailed with a narrow, 4-2 victory Thursday night at the Student Tennis Center. The Red Raiders (10-6) earned a crucial doubles point against the Ducks (8-6). First of all, the duo of Isaac Arevalo And Laurent Esquici , who were paired for the first time this season, ended their match with a 6-1 win over Jesper Klov-Nilsson and Avi Shugar on court three. The pair n°45 of Dimitrios Azoidis And reed necklace would drop a tough match against No. 8 Joshua Charlton and Quinn Vandecasteele, 6-3, at first court to level the score. It was until Piotr Pawlak And Francois Ribero on court two, which faced the tandem of Ivailo Keremedchiev and Ray Lo, to win their match and secure the doubles point. The Red Raider duo managed to battle the Duck duo to take the win by a score of 6-4, giving Tech their 11th doubles point of the year. In singles, ranked No. 123 Olle Wallin continued to add points for the Red Raiders after claiming their sixth straight first-court win 6-2, 7-5 against Charlton. The Ducks quickly tied things up, however, when they won back-to-back games on courts two and four. Tied at 2-2, Azoidis picked up his second straight win with a straight-set victory over Luke Vandecasteele on the sixth court, 7-6(4), 6-3. The last games remaining were in their third set when Tech took a 3-2 lead. In dramatic fashion, it would once again be Esquici who would win the match for the Red Raiders on court five. The freshman won his first set against Lo, 6-4, before falling in the second 7-5. Lo would take a 4-2 lead in the third set, giving him the momentum to close the game and even things up for Oregon, but Esquici wouldn’t let that happen. The Brazil native fought back, winning five of the remaining seven games, to win their match, 6-4, 5-7, 7-6(2). He’s now picked up half of Tech’s 10 wins. When the match was won, Arevalo was in a battle on court three against Klov-Nilsson. Forcing a third set with a 6-3 victory in the second set, Arevalo would lose 3-0 in the third before rallying and leveling it at 3-3 when play was stopped. The Red Raiders are scheduled to face the BYU Cougars tomorrow at 6 p.m. in Eugene. RESULTS

Simple 1. #123 Olle Wallin (TTU) def. Joshua Charlton (ORE) 6-2, 7-5

2. Quinn Vandecasteele (ORE) defeated. Francois Ribero (TTU) 6-1, 6-4

3. Jesper Klov-Nilsson (ORE) against. Isaac Arevalo (TTU) 7-5, 3-6, 3-3, unfinished

4. Vlad Breazu (ORE) defeated. reed necklace (TTU) 6-3, 7-5

5. Laurent Esquici (TTU) def. Ray Lo (ORE) 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (7-2)

6. Dimitrios Azoidis (TTU) def. Luc Vandecasteele (ORE) 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 Double 1. #8 Joshua Charlton/Quinn Vandecasteele (ORE) def. #45 Dimitrios Azoidis / reed necklace (TTU) 6-3

2. Piotr Pawlak / Francois Ribero (TTU) def. Ivailo Keremedchiev/Ray Lo (ORE) 6-4

3. Isaac Arevalo / Laurent Esquici (TTU) def. Jesper Klov-Nilsson/Avi Shugar (ORE) 6-1 Finishing order: Doubles (3, 1, 2); Singles (1, 2, 4, 6, 5)

