The 7 fashion designers who take size into account are turning the industry upside down

In the last fashion season, clothes looked better than ever and yet there was one impossible-to-miss flaw that even the most breathtaking collections failed to hide: a diversity of body shapes. If you’ve noticed a big drop in the number of plus-size models on the catwalk, then you’re definitely not alone. After what seemed like several years of promising changes towards a more inclusive future, the industry seemed to be returning to its problematic past and that needs to be addressed. In her overview of the fall/winter 2023 collections, Business in vogue reported that of all runway looks in New York, Milan, London and Paris, only 0.6% featured plus sizes 14 and up. And it wasn’t much better for midsize companies either, with just 3.8% representation. Journalists across the industry were also quick to point out the glaring lack of size diversity.New York Times Fashion critic Vanessa Friedman famously expressed her dismay at the way clothes almost fell off a model during a major New York brand’s runway show. Meanwhile, Generation Zers are redoubled in their obsession with early 2000s trends, and Hollywood just can’t help but glorify controversial weight-loss drugs like Ozempic. In 2023, we’ve come so far and yet, right now, it feels like any past progress was just a well-designed facade. Despite this troubling pivot, not everyone has given up on inclusivity. In fact, for a number of young, emerging designers, reflecting the world we live in has never been a trend, it’s part of their DNA. Seven young talents from New York to Paris completely erase the status quo with shows that are packed with all kinds of plus size women, mature women, trans women, women with disabilities and more. Plus, these designers aren’t afraid to put risque cutouts, miniature hemlines, and sheer fabrics on non-size-zero bodies, proclaiming out loud thatanybody can wear those bolder looks. The seven names you’re about to discover set the bar for what inclusivity can (and should) look like. Not only did they have the highest percentage of plus-size models in their collections, but they proved something that more established luxury brands have always been afraid of, that clothes look so good on fuller figures.

