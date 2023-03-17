Fendi opens the first SEA boutique for men in Singapore





Italian luxury fashion house Fendi has opened its first men’s flagship store in Southeast Asia. Located on the second level of Takashimaya Shopping Center in Ngee Ann City, the 123 square meter retail destination is a canvas for the brand to showcase its latest offerings from the Fendi universe. The historic house’s Roman sensibilities blend with the cosmopolitanism of Singapore, a crossroads between tradition and contemporaneity. From a distance, visitors approaching the new store will first notice its striking facade which combines silver elements with a semi-transparent interactive LED screen. Videos and images from Fendi’s latest campaigns are featured here, which also serve as style inspiration. A panoramic view of the interior of the store could also be seen outside. Once visitors are captivated and piqued by the exterior of the boutique, the entrance is a portal that transports them into the world of Fendi. Its interior exudes a warm and masculine atmosphere thanks to the synergy between patterns and precious materials. This further accentuates the dualism of the Fendi codes. The centerpiece of this new location is undoubtedly Patagonian green marble that features perspective cuts with luxurious silver and champagne metal finishes. Blending harmoniously with the surrounding green tones of silk, mirrored tables and plush leather furniture, the space is once again elevated to another level. Visitors can fully immerse themselves in appreciating what Fendi has to offer. Additionally, the store includes a unique VIP lounge outside of the usual shopping area. With an Alaskan white marble finish, sleek modern ceiling, and cozy ivory carpeting, this unique space exudes a sense of dapper masculinity and understated grandeur. The VIP Lounge is intended to provide Fendi’s distinguished customers with a chic shopping experience. Local celebrities like Lawrence Wong, Elvin Ng, Ayden Sng, Romeo Tan, Benjamin Kheng and others were invited to join in the celebrations at the grand opening. Many have donned the latest spring/summer 2023 collection. Lawrence Wong More recently, Fendi expanded its physical presence with two new flagship stores in Omotesando and Seoul. For more fashion reads, click here.

