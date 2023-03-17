Natalia Bryant doesn’t need a major introduction. Maybe you saw her on the cover of teen vogue, or at the Met Gala smiling for the cameras, wearing a sparkling dress by Connor Ives. Now, with a modeling contract at IMG the same agency that represents Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber Bryant has what it takes to become a force on the fashion scene. Most recently, on March 9, the 20-year-old sat front row at the star-studded Donatella Versaces fashion show in Los Angeles; later that weekend on March 12, she attended vanity loungethe infamous Oscars after-party with his philanthropist and businesswoman mother Vanessa Bryant (the late basketball star Kobe Bryant is his father).

On the heels of his busy and eventful week in Los Angeles, Bryant hopped on a phone call with TZR to talk about the whirlwind that is his life. Luckily, spring break has begun, giving her a well-deserved respite from her busy schedule between work and film studies at the University of Southern California, where she is currently a sophomore.

Bryant notes that she went to the Versace show right after a long day of classes at USC, but was happy to be reserved and busy. I was more than honored to be there and wear Versace from head to toe, she says, noting that she selected labels Zebra Velvet Midi Dress, Tempest Platform Pumps and a Repeat Mini Hobo bag for the occasion. The shoes were so cool, I felt amazing in them. Versace does a great job of making women feel strong and empowered. In the living room, there was this electric energy [flowing through the room] and everyone was so kind and inspiring.

Bryants outfit for the vanity lounge evening was another unforgettable moment. She walked the carpet in a bodycon black velvet dress with tied sleeves by Monsoori, a look she worked on with stylist Monica Rose. As soon as I put it on, we knew it was the right dress. It was so important, says Bryant.

As the daughter of two famous parents, Bryant has always lived in the public eye. However, her love for fashion and modeling encourages the rising star to step into the spotlight on her own terms. Role models embody such strength and power, she shares, noting that she lost love to further explore her career path. They inspire the younger generation of girls, which is really important to me being the eldest of the younger sisters. I want to be able to inspire younger generations.

Bryant’s earliest memories of being stylish date back to playing dress-up with his mother’s clothes and accessories. I always went to his closet and loved his shoes. She had all these beautiful, dazzling, sequined dresses that I thought were so amazing, she recalled. I was like, Wow, my mom has such a cool style. I want to be as elegant as her when I grow up. Fortunately for Bryant, his mother is generous in saving coins in her closet for her children, she even reserved a mini Chanel backpack so that her eldest could inherit one day.

Accessories in particular are what the two bond and share, sentimental pieces holding special value in Bryant’s heart. My mom and I love jewelry, so she gave me and my sisters matching Van Cleef necklaces one year, and they’re so beautiful, she says. The play becomes so much more meaningful because it involves the rest of our family members.

It’s clear that Bryant’s mother certainly gave him a great foundation on which to build his personal style. When I ask if the two share a similar taste in fashion, Bryant says: [As a child] you don’t want to admit that you get so much from your mom, but now that i’m older, i’ve realized that i really adapt so much from her. She has always emphasized the advice that less is more, which I think can be applied to fashion, beauty and even film. I really took that as my style continues to evolve.

Browse Bryant’s Instagram account and you’ll get a taste of this less-is-more approach (when it’s not red carpet glam, that is), which clearly resonates with her 2.8 million followers. She describes herself as someone who invests in classics and loves tailored silhouettes and cute accessories Currently, she is obsessed with mini bags. A few favorite pieces? If I went out to dinner, I would wear nice long black pants with a bodysuit underneath, a cardigan and a little low heel, she said, I to like wearing cargo pants or even just pants in general because they are so versatile. Another must-have item in her everyday wardrobe is jeans. You can never go wrong with Levis, whether it’s their low rise, high rise or flood [styles]which I love,” she says, calling the wide-leg design her go-to.

Like most 20-somethings, Bryant’s personal style and career aspirations are still evolving. She barely limits herself to modeling and fashion, and sees acting as another important aspect of her identity. Bryant and his father Kobe shared a love for movies, especially the star wars series. She also wants to travel more, as school doesn’t quite give her the freedom to fly whenever she wants. When asked if her fashion background could lead her to create her own label or collaborate in the future, she doesn’t rule out the possibility. I’ve always thought about doing something niche and comfortable because I grew up in Orange County and the Newport Beach area, and there’s something about it that feels so free, think she. If I had to do something, it should remind me of home, whatever it is.

No matter the path or paths Bryant takes, one thing is certain: Shell does it in style.