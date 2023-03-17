Fashion
Ciara responds to ‘selective outrage’ over her sheer dress at Oscars party by putting on a bed sheet
Ciara hits back at ‘selective outrage’ over her stunning sheer dress at Vanity Fair’s Oscars party by hiding with a bed sheet in hilarious TikTok video
Ciara shed light on the “selective outrage” over her stunning sheer dress at the Vanity Fair Oscar party on Sunday by slipping on a bed sheet in a hilarious video from TikTok this week.
In the clip, the 37-year-old singer donned what appeared to be a bed sheet that completely covered her sculpted form, along with a sleek pair of sunglasses.
The performer, who recently visited a maximum security prison, also fired back at her critics with the title of her music video, “POV: How I’m Going to Vanity Fair Next Year.”
Ciara made headlines for the outfit she wore to the party, which included a barely there, sheer dress that showed off her impeccably toned physique.
The 1, 2 Step singer wore a black thong under her halter dress and complemented it with a matching pair of high heels.
The Grammy-winning performer also donned a chic pair of long black gloves and accessorized with a pair of sparkling earrings.
Her gorgeous brown hair had been cut into a chic bob before the event began.
Although Ciara seemed to enjoy her time at the Oscars party, she is currently preparing to release her next single, Da Girls.
The performer promoted her new song by sharing a video of herself spending time at a photoshoot to her Instagram account on Tuesday.
The hitmaker wore a cropped white t-shirt that showed off her toned midriff, along with oversized orange pants.
The Goodies singer also accessorized plenty of gold jewelry during the photo shoot.
Ciara’s beautiful brunette locks were styled in an Afro-like hairstyle and contrasted perfectly with the light tone of her clothes.
The performer also included the cover for the upcoming single along with her message.
The singer’s most recent single, Better Thangs, debuted in September last year.
The hitmaker collaborated with Summer Walker while producing the track.
Ciara’s track was positively received by critics and peaked at #35 on Billboard’s US R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart.
A remixed version of the single, which featured rapper GloRilla, was released in November.
