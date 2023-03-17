Help, I dress like a British cliche

In the fourth season of You Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) disguises himself as a professor of literature in London Netflix

On a recent evening my wife and I settled down to watch Netflixs You when I had an unpleasant realization about myself. In the new fourth season, aspiring writer and murderer Joe Goldberg (played by Penn Badgley) has fled America and is hiding in London, posing as a professor of literature. After a late night at Sundry House (a thinly veiled Soho House), he is drawn into a real-life murder mystery with what Joe calls a circle of privileged douchebags.

Between episodes, I laughed at Joe’s houndstooth tweeds and pleated gray flannels. It was a little too English, and nobody really dresses like that anymore, I said. Then my wife hit me with a hard truth.

You are wearing the exact same thing.

I hate to admit it, but she was right. Joe is wearing a corduroy sports coat, the one I bought at Drakes, while his fuzzy Shetland sweaters and Oxford shirts could have been pulled straight from my dresser drawers. Also, like Joe, I’m a New Yorker living in England teaching creative writing even though I promise I’m not a murderer and don’t own a vest.

Still, maybe I tried a little too much to blend in with the people of Cambridge or with my idea of ​​them. Like the fossils in the Museum of Zoology, some of the city’s men’s fashion appears to have been preserved in amber. Among the usual Superdry windbreakers and Adidas tracksuits popular with British men, you can still find groups of students strutting around Kings Parade in their newly purchased striped rugbies, scarves or puffer jackets with their varsity colors and crests proudly on display. . Walking along the river, I sometimes see a professor cycling to a dinner party in black tie, trousers tucked into his socks, his robe flapping in the wind.

Goldberg wears classic English tropes such as corduroy sports coats, Shetland sweaters and Oxford shirts… Netflix

…and takes care of a circle of privileged douchebags including, from left, Lady Phoebe (Tilly Keeper), Blessing (Ozioma Whenu) and Adam (Lukas Gage) Netflix



It’s all so proudly uncool, so unlike what you see on the London Fashion Week catwalks or what I was used to in New York, that I’ve become convinced it’s almost anti-fashion, and therefore rather cool? Such is my twisted reasoning when I buy another pair of bright red socks or a cashmere silk scarf on eBay.

I’m not the only American to have been caught copying English men. As Avery Trufelman aptly notes in the new season of his podcast Articles of interest, so-called Ivy, and prep icons like Ralph Lauren have long chased that old-school British charm, however problematic it may be. The catch for Yanks wishing to live out that daydream today is that, outside of Oxbridge, most British men, even landed gentry, don’t break out their boating blazers as often as they used to.

The first stereotype of Britons is that we tend to be more suitable, says fashion commentator Odunayo Ojo, better known by his Instagram handle. @fashionroadman. This image of propriety is compounded by the fact that most Americans view British fashion through the prism of period dramas, things like Peaky Blinderssupports Ojo.

What if I wanted to modernize my look but retain a quintessentially British element (an aesthetic that concerns British brands such as Burberry)? What could be more contemporary for someone in their thirties, moving in bookish circles, aspiring to be vaguely hip, but their best days are behind them? According to Ojo, a sweater and jeans are perfectly acceptable in most settings, but of course they have to be the right ones. A knit from King and Tuckfield, like his Mad Men meets the Harry Styles Merino Wool Cardigan (259, kingandtuckfield.com) or Studio Nicholsons Tarak sweater (395, studionicholson.com) would cut off more than one dash. Blackhorse Lane Ateliers straight cut jeans in ecru (225, blackhorselane.com) have a modern classical fluency.

If I wanted to pass as a local in Joes’ swanky new world of country houses, art openings, and ketamine benders, Ojo suggests I pay close attention to shoes. For a truly authentic dressy look, you need to have shoes made in Britain, like Crockett and Jones or Churchs, he thinks. Crockett and Jones type derbies in Hardwick suede (450, crockettandjones.com) and understated Chelseas like Churchs chunky Cornwood (980, church-shoes.com) walk the line between formal and relaxed. In a society high on school uniforms, the only differentiating factor in what you wear is your feet.

The most enduring [image] in the American mind is that sophisticated Mr Peanut persona, says menswear writer Derek Guy, referring to the sleek mascot on the Peanut Planters packaging wearing a top hat and monocle.

Guy thinks a more average, if less ambitious, image of British menswear can be found in the sad character of David Mitchell in peep show. It’s not too far off from the way Americans dress, he says, but You and Hollywood tailoring like this isn’t meant to nail the real way the British dress, he adds. If you pour a ton of money into a project, people want to engage in a fantasy.

And the more I think about it, the more I wonder if Cambridge’s old professors and young cretins are engaged in a similar kind of fantasy, trying to conjure up a culture and a profession that hardly exist anymore, even in their own sacred halls. When I met a romantic in the faculty of English for a few pints last week he laughed at my vintage Barbour and Fair Isle jumper as a British cosplay, but it looks like I’m not the only one playing dress-up in Cambridge.

There are many fantastic aspects of the new season of You Joe hides a dead body and doesn’t get caught by London CCTV, and he survives a fall from the top floor of a mansion, but the biggest credence to me is that he managed to pocket such a job of plum teaching American literature. Perhaps that’s why he and I need to lean all the more heavily on the cliché of the British professor, despite its absurdity. It is not about convincing others that we belong, but ourselves.

