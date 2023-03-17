Haute Tequila Brand 21 Seeds is the drink of choice for fashion scenes

Sarika Singh, Kat Hantas and Nicole Hantas-Emanuel, co-founders of 21 Seeds 21 seeds

Fashion and alcohol have always been intimately linked. See how Grand Marnier partnered with New York Fashion Week or when Absolut Vodka held an enduring show at London Fashion Week.

Makes sense, because cocktail hour has practically become its own parade. Hot fashion designers have the power to sway the fashion crowd towards one liquor brand or another, especially when free drinks are on the line at their cocktail parties.

In fact, fashion designer Vera Wang has her own line of vodka with Chopin, and beachwear brand Tommy Bahama also has her own line of spirits. And now a brand of high tequila 21 seeds is popping up all over the fashion scene, whether its store openings, VIP parties or fashion week events hosted by designers like Kidsuper, Dion Lee, Rebecca Vallance and more recently at the Bronx and bank party at New York Fashion Week.

Salma Hayek recently posted on Instagram where a bottle of 21 Seeds sits on his kitchen counter. Stars like Jessica Alba, Katie Couric, Ingrid Andress, Tinx and fashion designer Cynthia Rowley all love the brand. A go-to drink for fashionistas, 21 Seeds is a female-led tequila brand from San Francisco.

They recently teamed up with TV personality and jewelry designer Kristin Cavallari, who hosted one of their star-studded events in Los Angeles for the launch of their tequila cookbook, and Kat Hantas, the co-founder of the brand, says they are turning to the fashion world. exposure because 80% of their clientele is female. We go where the women are, and the women are in fashion, she says. We were hosting more store opening parties and fashion week VIP events than ever before.

Kristin Cavallari hosts the 21Seeds Infused Tequila Cookbook Club Launching at Casita Hollywood on November 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Hantas worked alongside luxury brand Veronica Beard, serving drinks for their LA store opening, and also teamed up with fashion brand Love Shack Fancy for the holidays. The brand is big fans of the stylish Brazilian fashion brand, Farm Rioand co-hosted magazine launches with Hamptons-based magazine, Social life. Influencer Andre Warren was on the cover with 21 Seeds.

Elegant and feminine cocktails by 21 Seeds 21 seeds

His brand has been shaking up the spirits industry since founding 21 Seeds in 2019 with his sister Nicole Emanuel and friend Sarika Singh. Women-led fashion brands love that we’re founded by women, Hantas said. We focus on what fashion-forward women want to drink, which is to drink light and clean, not too much sugar, nothing heavy.

Fashion has played a key role in shaping the design of the brand. Most tequilas are marketed like Scotch and whiskey to a male consumer, she said. Were a breath of fresh air, on purpose.

We wanted to bring a fun, bright and beautiful bottle to your home bar, she adds. We wanted to stand out.

Design-wise, the primary inspiration for 21 Seeds’ tequila bottles was perfume bottles, says Hantas. We were inspired by perfume bottles, from Chanel No. 5 to the more decorative vintage perfume bottles of 19th century France with atomizers and tassels, she said.

Kat Hantas, Nicole Hantas-Emanuel and Sarika Singh are the co-founders of 21 Seeds Tequila Brand 21 seeds

As we celebrate Women’s Month, the best part of raising a glass is honoring the strength of women together. It makes sense that their hashtag is #GirlsCallTheShots, like in tequila shots in life. And sometimes shots, but most often a high-end cocktail.

We want women to open one of our bottles, reunite with their girlfriends and share their stories, she said.

The company is not only founded by women, but also works with a family-owned and predominantly female Mexican distillery to make its tequila. It’s about the experience women have with their girlfriends, whether it’s celebrating a girls’ night out, a girls’ trip, or even celebrating with herself at the end of a long day. , said Hantas.

But most importantly, we want to celebrate with each other, she said. It’s about a brotherhood that supports each other, and what better place to do it than in fashion?