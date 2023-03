Halle Berry, 56, shows off toned legs in a sheer black mini dress

Halle Berry stuns in see-through mini dress at 2023 Oscars vanity lounge after the party.

The actress showed off toned legs in an Instagram post debuting the look.

We’ve got the details on her Oscar-winning beauty and skincare favorites below. As if Halle Berry’s flower-embellished ultra-high slit Oscars dress wasn’t spectacular enough, the 56-year-old actress attended the events vanity lounge afterparty in an equally stunning look: a sheer black strapless mini dress adorned with glittering tulle bows layered over a high-waisted bodysuit, showing off the stars’ stunningly toned legs. Berry shared a photo of the Oscar de la Renta moment on instagram, writes: and then there was Vanity Fair. Accessories were minimal, and her stacked, curly bob perfectly complemented the exaggerated volume of the dress. Needless to say, fans were obsessed. My my my. Right, one person commented. Someone is doing well at the gym, adds another. My girlfriend Halle did the trick! wrote Mario Lopez. The outfit frankly showed off Berry’s strong physique and, in particular, her toned legs, which she worked hard to strengthen for an upcoming role in a film titled. Never give upa thriller that would once be called Mother land what follows a mother and her twin sons who have been tormented by an evil spirit for years, by Deadline. In a March 3 Instagram Video, she shared a clip of an intense gym session that captured her doing weighted squats, kettlebell swings, and more. With this role, I face a physical challenge like never before, she wrote. The release date for the films has yet to be announced. Although Berry was not nominated for the 2023 Oscars, she attended the event to present the historical award for best actress at the Michelle Yeohan Award which Berry herself received in 2002 for her performance in ball of monsters. To complement the beautiful dresses on both nights, Berry’s makeup artists and hairstylists created equally stylish looks. To recreate them, shop the exceptional choices used by makeup artists Jorge Monroyplus some of Berrys skincare for a glowing complexion, below. Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Glowing Concealer Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Wand in Peachgasm Knesko Skin Nanogold Repair Collagen Face Masks Olga Lorencin Skin Care Heal The Need Serum Kayla Blanton is a freelance writer who reports on all things health and nutrition for men’s health, women’s health, and prevention. Her hobbies include sipping perpetual coffee and pretending to be a choppy contestant while baking.

