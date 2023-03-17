Miss Manners: Our friend dresses casually no matter the occasion





Comment this story Comment Dear Miss Manners: My wife and I are part of a close-knit group of five couples. We all socialize often, whether in our different homes or through recreational activities. One of our gentleman friends is really a very likeable person: friendly, considerate, humorous and a lover of animals (cats, anyway). However, at all of our social functions, his attire consists of shorts, a sloppy t-shirt, and tennis shoes, usually without socks. It would be nice for a backyard BBQ, but it’s her uniform for all occasions, birthdays, graduations, anniversaries and even big holiday dinners where I think something nicer is in order . On special occasions, host couples go to great lengths to prepare a festive dinner on beautiful tableware. I feel like her dress is insulting not only to the host, but also to the honoree or the occasion/party itself. When we dine at the restaurant, not an old-fashioned coat and tie, but still semi-upscale, he’s in shorts and a t-shirt again, and I feel embarrassed again. In every other way, like I said, he’s a great guy. I wouldn’t want to hurt him or insult him. Suggestions for a benevolent approach? Or should I just ignore this? You can’t tell an adult you are not related to how to dress. And unless the event is black or white tie, you can’t even politely put it in your invitations (partying isn’t a dress code). Miss Manners is afraid you have to learn to live with it. Obviously, the other half of this gentleman did. Dear Miss Manners: My son will soon be getting married to a woman I haven’t met yet, even though we’ve spoken on the phone several times. My problem is that I don’t want my new daughter-in-law to call me mom. My son was married very briefly once before (now divorced), and this daughter-in-law called me mom uninvited, at least not from me. I think my son may have asked him to do it. When we met, I said, Hello, I’m Mabel Jo so she would understand that I didn’t want her to officially address me as Mrs. X. How can I tactfully ask that his new wife not call me mom? It has nothing to do with it, I just don’t like the practice. Talk to your son. For Miss Manners, it seems he was the one who planted the idea of ​​mum with the first wife. Explain that you would like the honor of asking his future wife to call you by your first name. He would surely not dream of depriving you of this family moment. If he protests that he finds mom more intimate, you can gently point out that there were a lot of things that didn’t work the first time around. You generously spare him one. New Miss Manners columns are published Monday to Saturday at washingtonpost.com/board. You can send questions to Miss Manners on her website, missmanners.com. You can also follow her @RealMissManners.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/advice/2023/03/17/miss-manners-friend-casual-dress/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related