UBIC Launching a True Blue fashion brand for men





New Delhi (India), March 16: UBIC, a new fashion and lifestyle brand for men, is set to launch an innovative and fashion-forward range of fashion-forward clothing. The company plans to launch its operations at the break of the spring-summer season with an extensive collection of high-end clothing, the latest trends and versatile fits. Stay tuned to witness a perfect combination of high fashion aesthetics and unparalleled comfort. UBIC is all set to hit the market with versatile styles and luxury merchandise at prices that are sure to delight. It’s not unheard of that menswear markets have always been a sleepy feast, with boring, drab pieces piling up on store shelves. While celebrities and bureaucrats have stuck with classic shirts, tuxedos and suits, retailers have also clung to the secure manufacturing space for clothing that sells. However, it’s time to shake things up in the menswear scene with innovative, original and elite menswear designs. The company proudly offers a range of options for fashion shoppers to portray themselves in new and fresh ways every day. Brand spotlight Led by a fearless and stylish fashion entrepreneur, Ms. Maanvi Bhatt brings a versatile menswear brand, UBIC, to the forefront. She has always believed that clothing and fashion are deeply rooted in the spirit of seeking inspiration from the environment. With a string of industry-winning firsts and an extensive decade-long track record in fashion retail circles, UBIC’s creation promises to epitomize chic and practical fashion, comfort and vibrant styles exclusively for men. Foraying into menswear was no easy task for Maanvi. However, his dedication to decoding innovative, , and fashion-forward menswear has been unparalleled and commendable. Although a new brand, UBIC is expanding its footprint in the versatile and ever-changing fashion industry through the expertise and mentorship of its parent brand Nami Apparel Private Limited. What led to the creation of UBIC? Since time immemorial, men’s fashion has been inspired and governed by history and tradition. What’s missing, however, is a bold, take on gendered styles, especially for men. But, time changes. Not only are men beginning to view dressing as an innate social act, but the growing resemblance to exploring and experimenting with personal style is also evident. Additionally, the shift in the way men shop makes the introduction of creative, artistic and versatile clothing options all the more meaningful. The evolution of the markets and the desire to bring clothes that give a touch of freshness and to compose a masculine wardrobe with versatile cuts on a low budget inspired Maanvi to launch UBIC. UBIC promises to launch an exquisite range of fashionable, creative and comfortable clothing, made from luxurious and breathable fabrics. Conference room or bar, transition with ease and panache with UBIC. If you have any objections to the content of this press release, please contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to let us know. We will respond and rectify the situation within the next 24 hours. Disclaimer: This post was auto-published from an agency feed without any text editing and has not been reviewed by an editor. (To receive our daily E-paper on WhatsApp, please Click here.To receive it on Telegram, please Click here. We allow the PDF of the document to be shared on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freepressjournal.in/brand-focus/ubic-the-launch-of-a-true-blue-fashion-label-for-men The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related