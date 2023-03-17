New Origin Story Modes





The flock of sheep at superfine merino wool producer Pyrenees Park in Lexton, Australia Courtesy of Loro Piana Do you know where your sweater is from? If it’s one of Loro Pianas’ soft merino wool knitwear and you wave your iPhone over the label, a digital certificate will appear on your screen giving detailed information about the bucolic Australian or New Zealand sheep station. where the ultrafine fibers have been shorn. and the factories in Italy’s industrial Piedmont region where they were washed, pickled, carded, stretched, spun, woven and dyed. You’ll also learn that Loro Pianas’ exclusive merino wool, called the Gift of Kings, is the finest in the world at 12 microns, it’s less than one-fifth the diameter of a human hair and comes from a handful of trees. ‘herders who focus on pasture management and grazing. practices that preserve biodiversity. Although it might sound like a futuristic experience straight out of Minority reportit relies on advanced technology that you probably already use in your daily life: data is encoded in a blockchain and shared with your mobile device via a QR code. A farmer shaking a fleece Courtesy of Loro Piana Loro Piana is just one of many luxury brands that are now harnessing the power of technology to meet the demands of a wave of increasingly conscious consumers who make their purchasing decisions based on the origin of products and the practices and processes involved in their production. The brand has always paid attention to the environment and local communities, explains Valentina Boffi, responsible for sustainable development at Loro Pianas. And thanks to this system, we are now able to tell the unique story of each stage of production. Drawing of merino wool fibers at the Loro Piana factory in Verrone, Italy Courtesy of Loro Piana The technology behind Loro Pianas’ increased transparency comes courtesy of the Aura Blockchain Consortium, a utopian and seemingly unlikely collaboration between rival luxury conglomerates that includes LVMH (parent company of Loro Pianas), Richemont, Prada Group and OTB. The coalition was formed in April 2021 with the aim of accelerating a green application of trendy blockchain technology. While the blockchain’s most common use case for cryptocurrency mining has been criticized for the amount of energy it requires, the Aura blockchain currently has only 24 computing nodes (compared to 100,000 Bitcoin ) and runs on 100% clean energy. Aura’s brands are betting big on the fact that consumers will soon prioritize seeking the same kind of information when shopping for luxury goods as they already do when shopping for organic food or produce. clean beauty. Today you want to know what’s in the food you eat, what’s in your lipstick and face cream, says Daniela Ott, General Secretary of Aura Blockchain Consortiums. I am convinced that in three years from now, you will expect the same from fashion. Loro Piana The Gift of Choker Kings Loro Piana The Gift of Choker Kings Loro Piana The Gift of Choker Kings Blockchain verification can also serve as an immutable certificate of authenticity and help keep luxury goods in circulation for years to come. Over the past nine months, a slew of Aura-certified products have started hitting stores, including fine Louis Vuitton LV Diamonds jewelry with conflict-free stones cut and polished in Belgium or India, hand-crafted leather handbags brand new Maison Margiela Recicla and Prada Eternal. Recycled gold jewelry. LV Diamonds Monogram Star Stud Earrings Maison Margiela 5AC Recicla Classic Baby Prada Eternal Gold Chain Bracelet in Yellow Gold and Diamonds Aura is not the only player in traceability technology. The Chlo Vertical project, which debuted on the Chlo Spring 2023 runway, uses a blockchain called EON to track natural materials from field to fashion show. They include flax from the French agricultural cooperative Terre de Lin and wool provided by artistic director Gabriela Hearst, owner of the family ranch in Uruguay. Stella McCartneys’ Spring 2023 collection features a cheeky Snog-a-Log graphic tee made from blockchain-certified, climate-positive cotton grown in Turkey using regenerative practices that allow the farm to capture and to store more carbon in the soil than it emits. Chlo Vertical Wide Leg Flared Linen Trousers Stella McCartney Snog-a-Log Regenerative Cotton Tee Blockchain traceability often relies on a QR code or contactless chip sewn into clothing. But Sydney start-up FibreTrace has developed a way to make the fibers themselves traceable. A luminescent tracking pigment made from rare earth minerals is mixed with replenishing cotton or wool bundles. The resulting tissue can be scanned to confirm its origin. The FibreTraces nanotechnology-based approach, currently used by certified local label B Corp Maggie Marilyn, is expected to be adopted by global luxury players in the coming months. By buying more responsibly, knowledge is power, and the hope is that increased traceability will allow more of that power to reside in the hands of the consumer. This article originally appeared in the April 2023 issue of Harper’s Bazaaravailable on newsstands April 4. GET THE LATEST ISSUE OF BAZAAR

