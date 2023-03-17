Fashion
Queen Letizia of Spain wears a bright pink long dress 347
Queen Letizia of Spain showed her love of bright colors as she donned a bright pink ensemble to preside over the International Rare Disease Day events in La Coruña today.
The royal, 50, who is never afraid of bold tones, perfectly balanced fun and sophistication in Roberto Verino’s 347 button-down maxi dress.
Her fuchsia dress featured layered skirt detailing and was belted at the waist, perfectly complementing the monarch’s figure.
She kept the hues warm with a pair of scarlet stilettos to tie the look together.
The wife of King Felipe VI chose to curl her chestnut locks in relaxed, stylish waves.
The royal, 50, is never afraid of bold tones, perfectly balanced between fun and sophistication in Roberto Verino’s 347 button-down maxi dress
Letizia’s makeup channeled soft peach tones and showed off the queen’s natural dewy skin.
She smiled as she attended the engagement in northwest Spain and was pictured at one point applauding on stage.
Elsewhere, the royal was spotted shaking hands with members of the Spanish Federation of Rare Diseases (FEDER).
International Rare Disease Day in February aims to raise awareness among patients and organizations around the world about diagnosis and treatment.
Equal access to treatment is a key theme of this year’s campaign.
It comes as Letizia yesterday lit up the room in an all scarlet ensemble as she and her husband welcomed guests to the Royal Palace of El Pardo in Madrid.
She commanded attention in her monochrome red dress, accented by a ruffled collar and relaxed chiffon sleeves.
The Queen donned matching cherry-coloured stilettos for a fierce look, as she and the King handed out accreditations to ‘Honorary Spanish Brand Ambassadors’.
Her fuchsia dress featured layered skirt detailing and was belted at the waist, perfectly complementing the monarch’s figure
Letizia’s makeup channeled soft and warm peach tones while showing off the queen’s natural dewy skin
Letizia had kept warm hues with a pair of scarlet stilettos to tie the look together
International Rare Disease Day in February aims to raise awareness among patients and organizations around the world about diagnosis and treatment. Letizia pictured at the event
The Spanish Queen looked effortlessly elegant in a bright pink dress as she attended an engagement today
The mother-of-two styled her chestnut tresses with a voluminous blowout, channeling a Jackie O-inspired bouffant.
She opted for glamorous makeup, with strong smokey eyes and dark pink lipstick.
Letizia kept the accessories minimal, letting her stunning crimson gown do the talking.
The European monarch appeared in high spirits as she and Felipe presided over the ceremony.
The King looked dapper in a charcoal pinstripe suit, paired with a cornflower blue shirt and salmon tie.
She smiled as she attended the engagement in northwest Spain and was at one point pictured applauding on stage
Letizia clapped as she appeared deeply inspired by fellow event attendees at A Corua today
Elsewhere, the royal was spotted shaking hands with members of the Spanish Federation of Rare Diseases (FEDER)
Letizia stayed true to complementary warm tones by pairing her hot pink dress with red high heels
He and Letizia were all smiles as they mingled with attendees at the high-profile engagement and were pictured at one point giving a speech.
The “Brand Spain” is an initiative that aims to celebrate people and organizations that have positively contributed to the nation’s reputation abroad through their work. The country has more than 70 “honorary ambassadors”.
Elsewhere, it was announced last month that Letizia’s daughter Infanta Sofa from Spain will attend the United World College of the Atlantic in Wales for a two-year 68,000 course.
The 15-year-old will follow in the footsteps of her sister Princess Leonor, 17, heiress to the Spanish throne, who is in her final year at Vale of Glamorgan Special Education College.
Sofa will become the latest in a long list of royal alumni from the college, including Princess Elisabeth, heiress to the Belgian throne, who graduated in 2020, and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands.
Located at the 12th century St Donat’s Castle on the country’s south coast, the college, dubbed the “Hippie Hogwarts”, was founded by German pedagogue Kurt Hahn.
Tuition for the two-year course costs a modest $68,000 and includes Tai Chi, Theory of Knowledge, and Tibetan Literature.
|
