Coverage of the beauty industry is enjoying a renaissance

A new class of beauty publications is emerging, offering a renewed and potentially impactful perspective on beauty coverage.

In December 2022, System, the biannual fashion title launched in 2013, announced a new bi-annual beauty publication called System Beauty. In January, Business of Fashion relaunched its Business of Beauty vertical after its debut in April 2018, and in early February, Highsnobiety announced its expansion into beauty. Most recently, in early March, Air Mail officially announced the expansion of its beauty coverage through Air Mail Look into a standalone digital vertical.

The backdrop and perhaps the irony of these launches is the cyclical nature of the media industry, which has suffered its fair share of shutdowns, consolidations, pivots and other cost-cutting strategies. WWD, through its analysis of 50 US-based titles, found in 2022 that 52% had lower print frequency in 2022 compared to 2019, while another 10 had completely ceased print operations. The publication noted that not all were directly related to the pandemic, with some occurring before March 2020; the decline of the print edition largely preceded Covid-19. WWD itself ceased its daily print publication in 2015. Some notable publications like Lucky, Nylon Guys and Mens Fitness have folded since 2015. Over time, a hole has been left in the coverage of the US industry of $100 billion beauty, especially when it comes to the intersection between beauty and culture, which anyone reading this knows is changing at lightning speed. And now, editors see the white space opportunity.

Highsnobiety understands that beauty is as simple as a toothbrush and as complicated as culture, said Willa Bennett, Senior Editor of Highsnobiety. After becoming editor seven months ago, the editorial team and I spent a lot of time discussing which extensions made sense for a global youth-style platform. During these conversations, we all agreed that no one covers beauty in a way that feels right to us. If we [are] will champion personal style in an authentic way, the launch of Highsnobiety Beauty was inevitable.

Alexandra Pauly, former editor of Highsnobiety, has been named its first-ever beauty editor. Bennett did not say if any additional hires would be made. Highsnobiety was founded in 2005 as a global fashion and lifestyle digital media brand, and was acquired by German e-commerce giant Zalando in 2022. Highsnobiety Shop, a fashion and lifestyle retailer in multi-brand line, was launched in 2019.

Affiliate commerce is also a huge opportunity for the perpetually cash-strapped media landscape, and beauty is ideal fodder for purchases. According Digiday, 43% of 135 publishersin 2020 said affiliate commerce is not a source of revenue for their businesses. By early 2021, that number had dropped to around 34%. And publishers of all sizes have embraced the theoretically easy money strategy. In 2021, so Meredith (now Dotdash Meredith), which owns publications like Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, Byrdie and InStyle reported in its second quarter 2020 results that it earned $27.7 million from its e-commerce operations, an increase of 26% year over year, according to the same Digiday story. Glossy itself introduced affiliate commerce through the Pop Shop in August 2022.

Beauty has always been something people want to act on, so when you read a beauty story, you want to buy the thing it’s written about, said Air Mail Look editor Linda Wells. It’s a great way for publications to generate additional revenue. But you need to make sure you don’t lose your editorial judgment and discretion when choosing products to write about.

Since 2021, media and beauty veteran Wells has started writing for Air Mail, the weekly digital newsletter founded in 2019 by former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter. According Axios, the publication is not yet profitable but will bring in more than $15 million in annual revenue in 2023. AirMail offers an annual subscription of $80, but for now Look will remain free on the site, where it can help Air Mail to generate advertising revenue. . The bulk of Air Mail’s advertising, which accounts for 42% of its overall revenue, comes from luxury advertisers, which correlates well with beauty. Air Mail Look focuses on a mix of provocative and entertaining stories, with a mix of service-oriented articles as well. Wells is not actively hiring for additional beauty coverage.

[When I began] I wanted to do fewer stories that you would read in a more typical women’s magazine, Wells said. Either way, I wanted to connect with cultural touchstones, cultural habits, and people’s behavior so it’s not just about isolated beauty.