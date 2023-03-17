Fashion
Local nurse practitioner puts her medical and fashion sense to work on scrubs
Combining the seemingly opposing interests of nursing and fashion, La Jolla resident Kathryn Dickson, an emergency department nurse practitioner for Scripps Health, has her own line of scrubs that she says gives medical professionals more comfort and functionality as the current norm.
Dickson grew up in Rancho Santa Fe, but during her teenage years she often found herself in La Jolla volunteering at Scripps Memorial Hospital and taking sewing classes.
I’ve always had these…childhood passions for fashion and nursing because I was doing both at the same time in this neighborhood, she said.
After earning a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of San Diego, Dickson was assigned to Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas in hopes of transferring to Scripps La Jolla.
When this happened seven years ago, she still noticed a lingering problem with ill-fitting scrubs.
In school, I remember wishing I had more space for my things and didn’t have to cover my chest with my hand every time I bent down to check on a patient, Dickson said. I literally try to take care of the patients and have to worry about myself and be professional in my clothes, even if I’m wearing the right uniform and the most suitable clothes for my size. How are you supposed to take care of your patients if you worry about what you’re wearing?
To help with nursing retention and in a way to give back to our nurses, to make them safe and comfortable, [is important].
—Catherine Dickson
She started by adapting the scrubs she was already wearing to make them more comfortable and adding pockets to store more gear. She quickly created a custom waist stethoscope holder.
I wore a fanny pack at the time because the scrub pockets didn’t have everything I needed, and I tucked my stethoscope into the fanny pack, Dickson said. But then when you go to the bathroom you have to take it off. It’s just a little complicated, so you end up leaving it somewhere on the counter. Everyone I know has had their stethoscope lost and found and left on counters with all their stuff.
Also, she says, there is a danger in wearing a stethoscope around your neck. A stethoscope is a tool that almost every medical professional always needs at hand, [but] Wearing a stethoscope around your neck is a serious workplace hazard. Whether it’s transmitting bacteria, being an ergonomic risk factor, or presenting a serious choking hazard, the stethoscope should never be worn around the neck.
Soon people she was working with were asking Dickson to alter their scrubs and eventually began offering to pay her for her sewing services.
I dreamed of making my own scrubs, but didn’t really think of it as a big business, Dickson said.
But three years ago, she took the plunge and launched the OliveUs brand, marketing it on social media and through word of mouth.
The scrubs sold well at first, but then sales plateaued.
Now, Dickson said, I’m kind of exploring the different avenues of doing a business-to-business sale and getting some of the money up front, and then customizing these scrubs for the different businesses that need them. Those who buy them can have a nurse-made product that is much more functional. … To help retain nurses and kind of give back to our nurses, to make them safe and comfortable, [is important].
Learn more about the brand at foroliveus.com.
