I tried on wedding dresses in Kleinfeld from “Say yes to the dress”





My experience made me see why Kleinfeld is so beloved in the wedding industry.



Kleinfeld is truly special.

Crystal Cox / Insider



Even though I’m not actually engaged, I felt like I got the nuptial treatment from the start of my date in Kleinfeld. Moroschak made sure I felt confident and supported throughout my dress trial, and the supportive energy in the showroom set the tone for the experience. I’ve seen brides celebrate finding their dream dress with their family, and their consultants seemed just as excited as they were. It made me smile, both because I was happy for the brides around me and because it reminded me of what I’ve seen in countless episodes of “Say Yes to the Dress.” Moroschak told me she had the same experience when she started working at Kleinfeld. “It’s such an iconic place to work with the show and everything, so when I started working here, I thought it wouldn’t be as magical or not the same as the show in any way,” a- she declared. But she said the reality was even better than what she had seen on TV. “The owners are so nice and they really take care of you. It looks like a small business, but it’s a household name,” she continued. “They see it as a family, not as an operation.” Even though I wasn’t really picking out a dress that day, I’m glad my first wedding dress tryout was at Kleinfeld. If and when I buy a wedding dress for real, I’ll be ready to say yes to my dress thanks to the iconic bridal salon.

