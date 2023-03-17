4 times Bollywood stars have replicated the dress of Hollywood stars — Transcontinental Times





INDIA: Often ordinary people are inspired by movies to lead a happy life and create style. Bollywood actors elevate every style with a pinch of salt, creating fashion statements for everyday looks. However, there is always space for everyone to complete the fashion run. Sometimes Bollywood glamor dolls have come across events wearing similar clothes worn by Hollywood actresses. No offense, but it could be a coincidence or an attempt to enhance the same look differently. Bollywood beauties who copied the attire of Hollywood stars – Advertisement – Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kim Kardashian Photo credit: Instagram Bollywood diva, Kareena Kapoor Khan dominated the late 1990s and early 2000s era with the kind of characters she played on screen and made people turn with her dress sense . – Advertisement – The actor has redefined the number zero and inspired many young women to get fit. Surprisingly, Bebo was inspired by Kim Kardashian; at a book launch in 2013, Kareena wore a Tom Ford sheath dress with an oversized metal belt. The dress is the same one Kim Kardashian wore to an event in 2012. The difference between the two looks is just the makeup and hairstyle. – Advertisement – Deepika Padukone and Kylie Jenner The Bollywood star, who has made India proud of her talent, once donned a gold-embellished Balmain x H&M gown for the premiere of big boss 10. However, in 2015, Kylie Jenner wore the same outfit at an event in New York. The color pattern and style were the same; just a change in hairstyle was noticed. The two actresses nailed their entire look with the black thigh-high boots. Priyanka Chopra and Naomi Harris Photo credit: Instagram Priyanka Chopra, who is now a global name, moved abroad and raised the bar of Indian cinema with her craftsmanship. The Queen chose to attend the 2014 Filmfare Awards wearing a strapless black Alexander McQueen dress with a peplum detail and gold embellishments. Surprisingly, Hollywood actress Naomie Harris wore it for a red carpet event the same year. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kristin Chenoweth Photo credit: Instagram Miss India pageant winner Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who is blessed with excellent looks and known to be a talented actress, continues to visit foreign soil for events. Her looks are always admired and appreciated by fashion critics. However, at Cannes 2014, Aishwarya Rai was seen wearing a gold Roberto Cavalli gown. Netizens found her look relevant to American TV actress Kristin Chenoweth, who wore the dress at the Oscars. Also read: TCT Fashion Duel: B-town Stars Fashion Game of Strapless Gown

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.transcontinentaltimes.com/tci-fashion-coincidence-bollywood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related