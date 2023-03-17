I Dyed an Old Wedding Dress Pink for Prom: ‘Like a Disney Princess’





A bride’s trash has become this teenager’s treasure. 17-year-old high school student Megan Johnson dyed an old wedding dress pink for her prom. Johnson, also known as@therealmeganjohnsonon TikTok, posted a video on March 12 explaining how she created her dream look. “I’m the one dying from a wedding dress I wanted to wear to prom!” she captioned the clip, now with over 10 million views. The fashionista begins the process by tailoring the wedding dress, adorned with pearls and other elements, to ensure that it fits perfectly. Once it’s time to transform, she fills a tub with hot water, throws a bottle of pink liquid into it, and stirs the solution with a mop, according to the dye manufacturer’s instructions. Johnson then takes a deep breath before submerging the pure white robe into the infused water.





The 17-year-old soaked her future prom dress in the tub, hoping it didn’t turn pink. therealmeganjohnson/TikTok “This is me taking one last look before sealing my fate,” as she places the dress inside the container and lets it soak. “I tossed it around for 30 minutes, didn’t want it to be too dark but I think it was kinda cute,” Johnson later reported as she laid the now bubblegum pink dress on the garage floor. “Should I try it tomorrow?” she teased her followers. Within four days of posting, 2,000 viewers had pleaded to see her in the new dress. “It went so well! You guys did fantastic! Can we see it??? commented one curious observer. “PLEASE TRY IT OUT,” begged another. Others were surprised that the wedding dress she saved was the exact same style they wore to their own nuptials. “This is exactly my wedding dress from David’s Bridal in 2001. Wonderful what you did with it,” one wrote. Another said, “That’s my wedding dress!” Lol.” The TikToker finally gave in to her viewers, posting a 32-second video on March 13 in which she can be seen frolicking in a field and singing along to Lizzy McAlpine’s song “Ceilings.” Many of Johnson’s 23,000 subscribers raved about the final look, comparing her to “Barbie” or a “Disney princess.” “WOW! This turned out gorgeous! And it looks absolutely perfect on you!” wrote one admiring viewer.





She was thrilled with the pink hue at the end of the first video. therealmeganjohnson/TikTok





Viewers fell in love with the final look, calling Johnson a “Disney princess.” therealmeganjohnson/TikTok The DIY dress makeover stunned a seasoned dyer. “It’s SOOOOOO pretty!!! It’s the best I’ve ever seen Rit take anything. Usually it’s so uneven but it looks perfect! they were marveling. Some fashion fans suggested ways Johnson could continue to elevate her prom ensemble. “Now add a flower, crown necklace and gloves to go with it,” one advised, leaning into the princess vibe. Says another, “Imagine if you cut like 2-3 inches and put on petticoats or a hoop skirt to get a dreamy Dior silhouette.” The suggestion sparked an idea for Johnson, who replied, “I’ll do that after prom.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/03/16/i-dyed-an-old-wedding-dress-pink-for-prom-like-a-disney-princess/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related