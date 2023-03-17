No. 13 Furman offers No. 4 Virginia another early exit from the NCAA Tournament

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s taken nearly 50 years, but Furman is finally earning another NCAA Tournament win.

The Paladins also did it quite dramatically.

Garrett Hien intercepted a wayward pass and fed the ball to JP Pegues, who hit a long 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds left to hand the 13th-seeded Paladins a 68-67 victory over 4th-seeded Virginia seed, at the Amway Center on Thursday. It’s the program’s first win in an NCAA tournament since 1974.

“It’s an incredible moment,” said Furman head coach Bob Richey, who was born just three years after the Paladins last appeared in a tournament in 1980. “…what a day to be. a Paladin.”

It was a very good game for Pegues too. The sophomore guard had missed his previous three 3-point attempts, but the Paladins leader in 3-point field goals this season buried his last several feet behind the 3-point line. It will go down as one of the biggest blows in program history as the Paladins have only one other NCAA Tournament victory.

“As soon as I saw it in the hands of Garrett Hien I was like, I want the ball,” Pegues said. “I feel like those are times that I’ve created my whole life for and I feel like I’m built for. So as soon as I got the ball and I [saw] one shot attempt I had, I knew all I could do at that point was go up and shoot it and I was confident it was going to go in and it did.”

Furman’s victory was the first upset of the tournament and they were a fashionable choice to do so. At Caesars Sportsbook, betting was on Furman’s side, with 61.6% tickets and 55.6% cash on the Paladins.

On BetMGM’s books, more bets were placed and more money wagered on Furman plus points (5.5) than any other team in Thursday’s matches per tipoff.

The Paladins (28-7), who have won 15 of their last 16 games, will face San Diego State on Saturday in a second-round game.

“This team has done a great job of making history all year, so Saturday will be another chance to make history, and this team has been the best under the brightest lights of the year,” said Furman forward Jalen Slawson. “We played well in [the Southern Conference] championship, but we played better today. Imagine if we play better on Saturday.”

For Virginia (25-8), it was a reminder of another heartbreaking first-round loss. Thursday’s game came on the fifth anniversary of their loss to UMBC, the first time a 16-seeded player has beaten a 1-seeded player. The Cavaliers bounced back to win the national title in 2019 but have lost their last two tournament appearances in the first round.

It was also a heartbreaking moment for Virginia guard Kihei Clark, who got trapped on the baseline and threw an errant pass that Hien intercepted. Virginia still had a time out but neither Clark nor coach Tony Bennett called it.

“I couldn’t see it,” Clark said. “Saw Reece [Beekman] backtrack a bit and then I saw Jayden [Gardner] over there. I just tried to vomit it up.

“…Perhaps he could have thrown it at Isaac [McKneely] on the right wing. I just couldn’t see. It was a good trap.”

Virginia had a 12-point lead with 15:11 left, but Furman switched to zone defense and lost the lead, eventually chasing down a Slawson layup with 5:02 left. Clark put Virginia ahead by four with 19 seconds left on a free throw, but two free throws from Hien with 12 seconds left set the stage for Clark’s turnover.

“I thought we fought hard to get that lead back,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. “That’s when I thought, ‘Okay, we got it back. Good tough game and I thought we were going to play on Saturday. But this is not the case.”

It will be Furman, instead.

“We just soak it all up,” Pegues said. “We are enjoying the moment.”