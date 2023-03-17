Style Brief: 4 Transitional Fashion Items for Spring





Content of the article With spring and its mercurial weather just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to consider adding a transitional piece or two to your wardrobe. We were talking about a piece that can transition seamlessly from chilly mornings to sunny spring afternoons. From a sleek cardigan to cute sneakers, here are four transitional spring styles that will see you through the changing seasons of clothing.

Content of the article Sporty chic The latest collection from Foot Locker Womens Creative Director Melody Ehsani features pieces that are both sporty and chic. Available in sizes XS-3X, the range includes shorts, pants, tops and more. Among the releases is this striped rugby shirt dress, which is the perfect color-block piece for spring. $52 to $102 | Foot Locker, footlocker.ca best vest This vest from Canadian brand Moose Knuckles offers essential warmth without the bulk or weight of a full winter piece. Made from a lightweight ripstop nylon fabric featuring diamond quilting, the St Clair vest is part of the brand new Air Down collection. The style features a slightly longer cut and a sash at the waist for extra fashion points.

Content of the article $495 | Moose Knuckles, mooseknuckles.com shoe in If your sneakers look and feel a little tired after winter, consider stepping into spring with a fresh style like these Sorel Womens Kinetic Impact II Strap sneakers. The slip-on design comes in a rainbow of bright colors that are perfect for spring, while new design elements such as underfoot cushioning and a lightweight molded Livelyfoam midsole ensure that feet sore are last season. $155 | Sorelfootwear.ca Underwear update Update your underwear with a new minimalist collection from Canadian brand La Vie en Rose. The collection includes sleek bra and underwear styles that are stripped down to showcase sleek cuts and fabrics rather than eye-catching design elements. Among the new releases is this lightly lined wireless minimalist bra, which promises to provide comfort and support while being smooth under everything from sweaters to t-shirts. $34.95 | Through rose-colored glasses, lavieenrose.com Aharris@postmedia.com More news, less ads:Our in-depth journalism is possible thanks to the support of our subscribers. For just $3.50 a week, you can get unlimited, lightweight access to the Vancouver Sun, The Province, National Post and 13 other Canadian news sites. Support us by subscribing today:The Vancouver Sun|Province.

