Fendi will organize the spring 2024 men’s show in Tuscany during the Pitti Uomo

MILAN Fendi will hold its spring 2024 menswear show in Tuscany on June 15, during Pitti Uomo.

The show will take place in the late afternoon that day at the newly inaugurated Fendi factory in Capannuccia, near Bagno a Ripoli, 30 minutes by car from Florence. Pitti Man will take place from June 13 to 16.

We are proud to open Fendi Factory to our customers and the press, bringing it to life day by day for the next menswear show in June during Pitti Uomo,” said Serge Brunschwig, President and CEO of Fendi. It is a special place for our artisans and the local community as it represents Fendi’s heritage and creativity, nurturing the precious artisanal skills of its artisans and preserving Made in Italy.

Silvia Venturini Fendi, Artistic Director of Accessories and Men’s Fashion, said she was delighted that the show was taking place in such a special place for me, the beating heart of Fendi, a place symbolic of creation, where development, innovation, know-how, training and production are united under the same roof. It will be a unique opportunity to see our products come to life exactly where our craftsmen make them, letting them take center stage that day.

The event was decided following discussions with Pitti Immagine, which organizes Pitti Uomo, and the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, with the idea that the Rome-based brand will return to show during Milan Fashion Week from January. next year with its Men’s Fall Collection 2024.

I am particularly delighted with the presence of Fendi, one of the most prestigious luxury brands on the world stage, at Pitti Uomo in June, precisely in the edition which marks my debut at the head of the company”, said Antonio De Matteis, CEO of Kitons. And newly appointed president of Pitti Immagine.

This presentation once again confirms the international influence of the show and the quality of its special events. I would also like to emphasize the importance of the renewed union of intentions with the Camera Nazionale della Moda, with which we share the objective of promoting and enhancing the highest Italian fashion in contexts of global importance: each organization with its own particularities and references, both aware that the complementarity of the Florence-Milan appointments is essential for the entire national system of men’s fashion. I therefore take this opportunity to express our gratitude to Silvia Venturini Fendi and Carlo Capasa, he added.

Capasa, president of the Camera, underlined that the week of men’s fashion in Italy is one, starting in Florence and continuing in Milan, with two different and complementary models. The synergy between our two realities makes the Italian menswear proposal the most important in the world.

Capasa said Fendis’ choice to present its menswear collection at the brand’s Tuscan factory is an important message of valuing the fashion industry and the local territory. It is surprising that a great brand, member of the CNMI, by opening the doors of its own factory, highlights the craftsmanship that makes Italian fashion unique in the world.

The Fendi factory was inaugurated last October, as indicated. It is nestled in the region’s countryside and was designed with the aim of allowing its artisans and employees to benefit from the natural sunlight and the awe-inspiring scenery outside, telegraphing Fendis’ ongoing commitment to sustainability and social responsibility.

The plant, which produces part of Fendithe most emblematic bags, Baguette au Coucou, and small leather goods, occupies the site of a disused oven, the Fornace Brunelleschi.

The complex, which produces approximately 200,000 pieces per year, is surrounded by seven hectares of greenery, covering an area of ​​324,000 square feet.

An olive grove of 700 trees is visible in all areas of the park, allowing the production of olive oil from the factory itself up to 900 liters per year.

The project was completed in two years, as planned, and created 350 new jobs, which will double over the next five years. In addition to helping Fendi increase its control over its product portfolio, the factory is part of an initiative to train new generations of artisans and communicate with future generations. The factory is expected to be the first Fendi factory to achieve the prestigious LEED Platinum certification this year.

Raffaello Napoleone, CEO of Pitti Immagine, underlined the special bond with Venturini Fendi, built over the years through various collaborations, always in favor of new talents.

Organizing the show during Florences Pitti Uomo is a precious and emblematic opportunity for the city and its productive poles. In fact, the factory is a large structure dedicated above all to leather goods, representing one of the best expressions of the manufacturing, industrial and artisanal tradition of our territory and our region. Fendis’ investment harnesses the skills and knowledge rooted here and at the same time nurtures them, contributes to their modernization and combines them with high-quality design in fashion and accessories, he said.

